Sports
Tokyo Olympics – What To Watch On July 31: BMX Freestyle, Tennis Singles Finals | Channel, Stream, Time
As the first full week of competition in Tokyo draws to a close, the action, like the weather, remains hot. On Saturdays, a healthy mix of sports includes a full day of competition with medals being awarded in multiple sports.
For those without cable, you can follow all the 2021 Olympics on FuboTV and Peacock.
TENNIS
Women’s singles gold medal match: Belinda Bencic vs. Marketa Vondrousova
- TIME: 5 a.m. ET
- TRUE: Ariake Tennis Park, Center Court (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial)
After shocking dropouts and stunning disruptions, only two women are left with a shot at winning Olympic tennis gold, one of them looking to finish the tournament’s Cinderella.
Switzerland’s Belnida Bencic is the only player in the rankings in the final and enters as the ninth player in Tokyo. On the tour, she hasn’t fared too well at the Grand Slam tournaments, only reaching the semifinals at the 2019 US Open. However, she is one win away from gold in the Olympics, having been in her previous three. games made it to the full three sets.
The suspected underdog, Marketa Vondrousova, shocked the tennis world when she beat the no. 1 player in the tournament, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets in the third round. Aside from losing a set in her opening match, the Czech was unstoppable in the tournament and appears to be the first Czech athlete to win tennis gold since Miloslav Mecif won in 1988.
The bronze medal match between will also be on the Olympic Channel at 02:00 am
Men’s singles gold medal match: Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Zverev
- TIME: 11 a.m. ET
- TRUE: Ariake Tennis Park, Center Court (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial)
In a rather surprising final, Zverev looks set to become the first German to win gold since Steffi Graf won in 1988 en route to completing the only Golden Grand Slam in tennis history. The reason is that she is alone because Zverev derailed the latest bid for the remarkable feat. After easily working his way through his first four matches, becoming the No. 5 ranked player in the tournament faced Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, who had won the first three Grand Slam tournaments this year. Although Zverev quickly lost the first set, he bounced back easily and won the next two sets to beat his ticket to the gold medal match.
The underdog in this matchup, Russian Olympic Committees Karen Khachanov, came without rank in this tournament, but has picked up steam as the tournament has progressed. He lost just one set in both his quarterfinals and third rounds, but that was the only blemish on his record in Tokyo when Khachanov defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno in straight sets in the semifinals. He looks set to become the first Russian man to win gold since Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 2000 to win tennis gold.
TRACK & FIELD
Semi-finals and final
- TIME: 6 p.m. ET (Replay @ 10:45 p.m. on NBC)
- TRUE: Olympic Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)
- FLOW: Peacock
Gold is on the line in a series of Saturday morning events as some of the key events take place.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looks set to continue her dominance in the women’s 100m. She has won gold in both 2008 and 2012. If she were to triumph on Saturday, Mommy Rocket as she has been called since she became the mother of the last Olympic quad, she will become the first woman and second athlete to win three. time champion in the event. The only other person who does is compatriot Usain Bolt.
Like the 4x100m Mixed Medley in swimming, the 4x400m Mixed Relay makes its first appearance at the Games. Two men and two women are allowed to participate, with each country choosing the order they want. The favorites may well be the Americans, even though Wil London, who was part of the 2019 World Championship Mixed Relay squad that set the world record, is the only returning member of that team and is listed as an alternate.
Here is the list of event schedule (All times ET)
- Men: Long Jump – Qualification (6:10am), 100m – Round 1 (6:45am), Discus Throw Final (7:15 a.m.)
- Women: 100m Semifinals (6:15am), 800m Semifinals (7:50am), 100m Final (8:50am)
- Mixed: 4x400m relay final (8:35 am)
View the full track and field schedule here
- Watch the Olympics on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
WHILE BASKETBALL
United States vs. Czech Republic
- TIME: 8 am
- TRUE: Saitama Super Arena (Saitama, Japan)
- CHANNEL: NBC
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
After losing to France in their tournament opener, the American men’s squad came out on Wednesday in its second game against Iran with bad intentions, and now look forward to taking that momentum into Saturday’s meeting with the Czech Republic.
In what was the most lopsided game at the Olympics to date, the Americans beat the Iranian team 120-66. The USA shot a lot better compared to the first game, with 55% of their shots from the field, and were led by Damian Lillard, who walked with 21 points on the floor. Devin Booker looked good in his second ever Olympics, scoring 16 points for the USA
The Czech squad will come in on Saturday with a 1-1 record after convincingly falling 97-77 from Group A leaders France on Wednesday after beating Iran 84-78 in the first game of the tournament. Their threats include Patrik Auda and Jan Vesely, each averaging 15 points in their first two games.
View the full basketball schedule here
BMX FREE STYLE
Park final men and women
- TIME: 9:10 p.m.
- TRUE: Ariake Municipal Sports Park (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: CNBC and NBC (part of primetime coverage)
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial)
One of the latest extreme sports to make its debut in Tokyo, the top men’s and women’s BMXers aim to capture the first Olympic gold medals in the event’s history.
In the men’s event, watch out for Australian Logan Martin, the two-time UCI World Champion looks set to be the favourite, including the use of his signature front flip. However, former X Games gold medalist Daniel Sandoval from the US could threaten his spot on the podium.
Of the women looking to take the top spot, South Bend-born 19-year-old Hannah Roberts has set the standard since the first UCI Worlds in 2017, having won three of four titles. Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington is another athlete to watch out for as she finished third among the champions in France in June.
SWIMMING
Semifinals and finals
- TIME: 9:30 pm
- TRUE: Tokyo Aquatics Center (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: NBC
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Apart from the first ever mens final in the 1500m free time, the same two events, the 50m free and the 4x100m medley, will be competed in both the men’s and women’s races on Saturday evening.
In the Splash and Dash 50m, Caeleb Dressel is again the favorite in another freestyle event. He is nearly half a second faster than anyone else on the field, and could potentially threaten to beat Cesar Cielos’s 12-year world record of 20.91.
The women’s race is a gamble. While the Swedish Sarah Sjostrom has been one of the best in recent years and also set the world record time of 23.67 in 2017. second from each other, with American Simone Manuel appearing to be a threat for a podium finish.
The United States has never lost a men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Olympics, nor does it plan to reverse that trend in Tokyo. However, Britain’s team looks set to upset the US after dealing with the Americans at the 2019 Worlds, led by breaststroke specialist Adam Peaty.
On the women’s side, it will be a confrontation between the two-time defending champions United States and Australia. The McKeown sisters, Emma and Kaylee, lead the Aussies, with Kaylee being a solid pick to beat American Regan Smith in the backstroke split.
Here is the list of upcoming events (All times ET)
- Men: Final 50 m freestyle 9.30 pm, final 1500 m freestyle 9.44 pm, 4×100 m medley relay 10.36 pm
- Women: Final 50m freestyle (9:00 PM), 4x100m medley relay (10:00 PM)
View the full swimming schedule here
- Watch the Olympics on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
VIEW THE EVENT SCHEDULES HERE:
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/2021/07/tokyo-olympics-what-to-watch-on-july-31-bmx-freestyle-track-field-finals-channel-stream-time.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]