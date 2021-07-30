Tokyo Olympics – What To Watch On July 31: BMX Freestyle, Tennis Singles Finals | Channel, Stream, Time

As the first full week of competition in Tokyo draws to a close, the action, like the weather, remains hot. On Saturdays, a healthy mix of sports includes a full day of competition with medals being awarded in multiple sports.

TENNIS

Women’s singles gold medal match: Belinda Bencic vs. Marketa Vondrousova

TIME: 5 a.m. ET

TRUE: Ariake Tennis Park, Center Court (Tokyo, Japan)

CHANNEL: Olympic Channel

After shocking dropouts and stunning disruptions, only two women are left with a shot at winning Olympic tennis gold, one of them looking to finish the tournament’s Cinderella.

Switzerland’s Belnida Bencic is the only player in the rankings in the final and enters as the ninth player in Tokyo. On the tour, she hasn’t fared too well at the Grand Slam tournaments, only reaching the semifinals at the 2019 US Open. However, she is one win away from gold in the Olympics, having been in her previous three. games made it to the full three sets.

The suspected underdog, Marketa Vondrousova, shocked the tennis world when she beat the no. 1 player in the tournament, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets in the third round. Aside from losing a set in her opening match, the Czech was unstoppable in the tournament and appears to be the first Czech athlete to win tennis gold since Miloslav Mecif won in 1988.

The bronze medal match between will also be on the Olympic Channel at 02:00 am

Men’s singles gold medal match: Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Zverev

TIME: 11 a.m. ET

TRUE: Ariake Tennis Park, Center Court (Tokyo, Japan)

CHANNEL: Olympic Channel

In a rather surprising final, Zverev looks set to become the first German to win gold since Steffi Graf won in 1988 en route to completing the only Golden Grand Slam in tennis history. The reason is that she is alone because Zverev derailed the latest bid for the remarkable feat. After easily working his way through his first four matches, becoming the No. 5 ranked player in the tournament faced Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, who had won the first three Grand Slam tournaments this year. Although Zverev quickly lost the first set, he bounced back easily and won the next two sets to beat his ticket to the gold medal match.

The underdog in this matchup, Russian Olympic Committees Karen Khachanov, came without rank in this tournament, but has picked up steam as the tournament has progressed. He lost just one set in both his quarterfinals and third rounds, but that was the only blemish on his record in Tokyo when Khachanov defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno in straight sets in the semifinals. He looks set to become the first Russian man to win gold since Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 2000 to win tennis gold.

TRACK & FIELD

Semi-finals and final

TIME: 6 p.m. ET (Replay @ 10:45 p.m. on NBC)

TRUE: Olympic Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)

FLOW: Peacock

Gold is on the line in a series of Saturday morning events as some of the key events take place.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looks set to continue her dominance in the women’s 100m. She has won gold in both 2008 and 2012. If she were to triumph on Saturday, Mommy Rocket as she has been called since she became the mother of the last Olympic quad, she will become the first woman and second athlete to win three. time champion in the event. The only other person who does is compatriot Usain Bolt.

Like the 4x100m Mixed Medley in swimming, the 4x400m Mixed Relay makes its first appearance at the Games. Two men and two women are allowed to participate, with each country choosing the order they want. The favorites may well be the Americans, even though Wil London, who was part of the 2019 World Championship Mixed Relay squad that set the world record, is the only returning member of that team and is listed as an alternate.

Here is the list of event schedule (All times ET)

Men: Long Jump – Qualification (6:10am), 100m – Round 1 (6:45am), Discus Throw Final (7:15 a.m.)

Women: 100m Semifinals (6:15am), 800m Semifinals (7:50am), 100m Final (8:50am)

Mixed: 4x400m relay final (8:35 am)

WHILE BASKETBALL

United States vs. Czech Republic

After losing to France in their tournament opener, the American men’s squad came out on Wednesday in its second game against Iran with bad intentions, and now look forward to taking that momentum into Saturday’s meeting with the Czech Republic.

In what was the most lopsided game at the Olympics to date, the Americans beat the Iranian team 120-66. The USA shot a lot better compared to the first game, with 55% of their shots from the field, and were led by Damian Lillard, who walked with 21 points on the floor. Devin Booker looked good in his second ever Olympics, scoring 16 points for the USA

The Czech squad will come in on Saturday with a 1-1 record after convincingly falling 97-77 from Group A leaders France on Wednesday after beating Iran 84-78 in the first game of the tournament. Their threats include Patrik Auda and Jan Vesely, each averaging 15 points in their first two games.

BMX FREE STYLE

Park final men and women

TIME: 9:10 p.m.

TRUE: Ariake Municipal Sports Park (Tokyo, Japan)

CHANNEL: CNBC and NBC (part of primetime coverage)

One of the latest extreme sports to make its debut in Tokyo, the top men’s and women’s BMXers aim to capture the first Olympic gold medals in the event’s history.

In the men’s event, watch out for Australian Logan Martin, the two-time UCI World Champion looks set to be the favourite, including the use of his signature front flip. However, former X Games gold medalist Daniel Sandoval from the US could threaten his spot on the podium.

Of the women looking to take the top spot, South Bend-born 19-year-old Hannah Roberts has set the standard since the first UCI Worlds in 2017, having won three of four titles. Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington is another athlete to watch out for as she finished third among the champions in France in June.

SWIMMING

Semifinals and finals

TIME: 9:30 pm

TRUE: Tokyo Aquatics Center (Tokyo, Japan)

CHANNEL: NBC

Apart from the first ever mens final in the 1500m free time, the same two events, the 50m free and the 4x100m medley, will be competed in both the men’s and women’s races on Saturday evening.

In the Splash and Dash 50m, Caeleb Dressel is again the favorite in another freestyle event. He is nearly half a second faster than anyone else on the field, and could potentially threaten to beat Cesar Cielos’s 12-year world record of 20.91.

The women’s race is a gamble. While the Swedish Sarah Sjostrom has been one of the best in recent years and also set the world record time of 23.67 in 2017. second from each other, with American Simone Manuel appearing to be a threat for a podium finish.

The United States has never lost a men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Olympics, nor does it plan to reverse that trend in Tokyo. However, Britain’s team looks set to upset the US after dealing with the Americans at the 2019 Worlds, led by breaststroke specialist Adam Peaty.

On the women’s side, it will be a confrontation between the two-time defending champions United States and Australia. The McKeown sisters, Emma and Kaylee, lead the Aussies, with Kaylee being a solid pick to beat American Regan Smith in the backstroke split.

Here is the list of upcoming events (All times ET)

Men: Final 50 m freestyle 9.30 pm, final 1500 m freestyle 9.44 pm, 4×100 m medley relay 10.36 pm

Women: Final 50m freestyle (9:00 PM), 4x100m medley relay (10:00 PM)

