College hockey’s high school commitment period starts on Sunday

That was the first day senior college football recruits could sign their national letters of intent. Coaches, administrators and media members huddled around fax machines, waiting for the letters to come in, while the fans of each team eagerly awaited the list of signatories and the recruiting rankings of the experts.

But with the rise of social media, the athletes themselves have started spreading information from offers to visits to pledges. The information comes in hourly, daily, all year round. Signing Day fame (there are now multiple college football signing days) has waned.

College hockey has never quite had a day on the calendar so prominent in the recruiting world.

But that could change from Sunday.

Due to a relatively new change in hiring rules, August 1 is the first day juniors in high school will be allowed to submit official scholarship offers and verbally commit to programs. The change was aimed at getting rid of the young recruitment trend. Programs routinely offered players ages 14 and up.

That doesn’t mean we’ll see every prep junior commit on August 1, but most coaches expect to see a small wave from Sunday for the Class of 2023. Coaches have been allowed to talk to the juniors since January 1, and have developed reports.

It is worth noting that any junior commitments will be non-binding oral commitments. Until they sign national letters of intent they don’t have a chance to do that until their senior year, they can still be contacted and offered by any team.

NCAA coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until they sign national letters of intent.

Using Chris Heisenberg’s recruitment site as a guide along with historical knowledge of the top recruiting areas for NCHC teams, here are 15 names to watch for when the Class of 2023 recruiting window opens Sunday:

Outlook to watch

1. Adam Fantilli, striker, Nobleton, Ont.: Fantilli is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He had an impressive first season with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21, scoring 18 goals and 36 points as one of the youngest players in the league. Fantilli scored eight goals in eight playoff games, leading the Steel to the Clark Cup as USHL champions. Fantilli visited UND in March 2020 on the day the college hockey season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was able to start recruiting earlier than his classmates because he accelerates his education. Fantilli has also visited Michigan, where his brother, Luca, is being committed.

2. Gavin Brindley, forward, Estero, Florida: Without a rare talent like Fantilli in the league, Brindley would have been the talk of the 16-year-old crew in the USHL last season. He was impressive, scoring nine goals and 22 points for Tri-City.

3. Carson Rehkopf, attacker, Utopia, Ont.: Not many first round picks in the Ontario Hockey League Draft end up playing college hockey, but the 6-foot-3 Rehkopf keeps that door open. He signed a tender to play for Muskegon in the USHL.

4. Jake Livanavage, Defender, Gilbert, Arizona: Livanavage had an impressive rookie season, playing a regular role on the blue line for the USHL’s most dominant team, the Chicago Steel, as a 16-year-old. Livanavage is the half brother of Arizona State star Johnny Walker.

5. Jayden Perron, striker, Winnipeg: Only five players have ever signed a bid with the Steel. Two are UMass-bound defenseman Ryan Ufko (a fourth-round pick of the Nashville Predators) and now-BU forward Robert Mastrosimone (a second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings). The other three are Fantilli, Livanavage and Perron. Platform is only 5 feet-8, but has great skill. He played for the Sioux Falls (SD) Power program last season.

6. Andrew Strathmann, Defender, Beach Park, Illinois: The Tri-City Storm signed Strathmann to a tender, and both general manager Jason Koehler and head coach Anthony Noreen said they believe Strathmann is one of the best defenders in the 2005 birth division.

7. Gracyn Sawchyn, Attacker, Chaska, Minn.: Usually, at this time of year, almost the entire U.S. Under-17 Team is committed to college. Right now, only two are committed, meaning there will be a lot of pressure for recruiters to get their hands on players from the Michigan-based National Team Development Program. Perhaps the U17’s most intriguing uncommitted player is Sawchyn, who had a great year at Shattuck-St. Mary’s final season.

8. Sam Rinzel, Defender, Chaska, Minnesota: Another impressive Chaska player is Rinzel, a six-foot-tall right-handed defender who averaged more than a point per game at the high school level last season.

9. William Whitelaw, Attacker, Rosemount, Minnesota: Whitelaw, who played at Shattuck-St. Mary’s final season was the #1 overall pick in the USHL Phase I Draft this year.

10. Quinn Finley, forward, Suamico, Wisconsin: Finley, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s USHL Phase I Draft, appeared in 39 games for the Chicago Steel last season.

11. Zam Plante, Attacker, Hermantown, Minn.: Plante had a dominant season with Hermantown High, scoring 61 points in 20 games. Minnesota Duluth may have an inside track with Plante. His father, Derek, is the head coach of the team.

12. Grayden Slipec, Attacker, Surrey, BC: Slipec has committed to play for his hometown Surrey Eagles in the British Columbia Hockey League this season. Surrey coach Cam Keith said Slipec is already an NHL prospect and has the potential to become the best local player to ever play for the Eagles.

13. Jimmy Clark, forward, Edina, Minnesota: Clark scored 15 goals in 20 games for Edina High last season and played a few games with the US Under-17 Team.

14. Jayson Shaugabay, Attacker, Warroad, Minnesota: The top junior prospect from this area right now is Shaugabay, who was recently selected to play for Team USA at the Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland. Shaugabay’s cousin, Adam, played football at UND.

15. Matt Mania, Defender, Olmsted Township, Ohio: Cary Eades hasn’t often signed players to tenders during his USHL time, but Eades signed two for the Fargo Force this year: Mania and forward Tanner Walos of Hartland, Wisconsin.