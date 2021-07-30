



STOCKHOLM – It is a great honor for an 11-year-old Filipino child in Sweden to be with sprinting legend Usain Bolt. Because of her reputation as Sweden’s “table tennis prodigy”, Laurynne Cabardo was chosen for “Future sports heroes” campaign by an international insurance company for the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo. Although Cabardo is only 11 years old, it is clear that he still has a long way to go. He took first place in the Angby Club Master Tournament in May in the Under-19 and 13 categories. In March 2020, although he was a novice, he took 2nd place in TTex Talagen, so he was chosen to be with Bolt in the said commercial. Usain Bolt is the so-called “greatest sprinter of all time.” The Jamaican sprinter is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist who dominated the athletics events of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He is the world record holder in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. One of the scenes in the Future Sports Heroes ad for the Tokyo Olympics, curated by the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt and Pinay Table tennis prodigy in Sweden, Laurynne Cabardo “At first I felt nervous, but when I met him it was calm and I was happy that he is actually a nice person,” sabi ni Cabardo, table tennis prodigy. Cabardo trains with the Swedish Youth National Team. He wants to win the table tennis gold medal at the 2028 Olympics. He was inspired by his father, who was also a former table tennis player. “My father inspires me because he used to play when he was younger and he cheers me up. Kaya can dream of being on the podium of the Olympic Games in 2028, first place.”added Cabardo. His father believes that as long as his son is determined and disciplined, it is not impossible for him to achieve his ideal. “He takes the initiative himself to train, exercise, he often jogs, he does push-ups, he also does full-up training,” he said. said Laser Cabardo, Laurynne’s father. Laurynne rehearses with her father almost every day. Laurynne dreams of winning a gold medal in table tennis at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics “Laurynne is a fast table tennis player with good footwork and a great hand. I saw the potential pretty quickly and she practices at home with her dad, so she developed very quickly. She’s a future star’ statement from Jessica Larsson, Cabardo’s coach. “It’s the first time he’s left us since he’s been alone for a long time, so of course I’m a little nervous.” she’s Layah Cabardo, she’s Laurynne. It is not impossible for his family and coach that he will win his dream gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. For the full story of Laurynne Cabardo’s Olympic dream, focus on TFC News on TV Patrol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/07/31/21/pinay-table-tennis-prodigy-sa-sweden-nakasama-ni-sprint-legend-usain-bolt-sa-tokyo-olympics-advert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos