Bard, Davis and Olsakovsky Named GCAA All-America Scholars





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Three Penn State men’s golf student athletes, Alec Bard , Ryan Davis and Lou Olsakovsky , were announced as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars Friday afternoon by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The annual list featured three Nittany Lions for the fifth time in program history and for the second year in a row. Thirty-four Penn Staters have earned All-America Scholar honors since the GCAA instituted the award in recognition, 32 during head coach Greg Nye ‘s era. Bard and Davis are three-time GCAAAll-America Scholarselections, while Olsakovsky earns the honor for the second year in a row. To qualify for the honor, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, or senior both academically and athletically, and maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2. In addition, they must participate in 40 percent of their team’s league rounds and have a batting average of less than 76.0 in NCAA Division I. Bard earned the GCAA All-Northeast Region honors for the second straight year following a 2020-21 season in which he took Penn State’s best totals in two events, the Florida Gators Invitational and the 2021 Big Ten Championships. Bard, of New Hartford , New York, recorded three of the Nittany Lions’ low scores in a single round in 2020-21. He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten list for the fourth time and is now a three-time GCAA All-America Scholar. Davis, of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, is a five-time GCAA All-Region Honoree, having competed all four years as a student from 2016-2020 and as a graduate student in 2020-2021. Davis, a first-team All-Big Ten honorary, finished his Nittany Lion career third on Penn State’s all-time scoring list with a 72.86 average and 13 top-10 finishes to his name. Davis was recognized for Academic All-Big Ten awards for the fourth time in 2020-21, twice as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and now three times as a GCAA All-America Scholar. Olsakovsky is a two-time GCAA roster for all regions, and in the spring of 2021, he recorded three of Penn State’s best single-round scores, including the team’s low round on the final day of the Kepler Intercollegiate to take the Nittany Lions to second. place to help. place in that tournament. Olsakovsky, of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, topped the Nittany Lions at two events in his senior season. He is now a two-time GCAA All-America scholar, earning Academic All-Big Ten recognition for the second time after the 2020-21 season. To view the full list of the 2020 Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholars, click HERE.

