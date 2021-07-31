Sports
Are Sooners Making a Mistake in Moving to SEC?
After six consecutive Big 12 championships and 14 in the past 21 years, Oklahoma Football is moving to a new neighborhood, but not before likely adding a few more championship trophies to the decorative display case at the Barry Switzer Center.
What was once the Big 12 Conference – and has been operating as a league of 10 since 2011 – is back to the Big Eight in every way.
On Friday, the boards of regents for both Oklahoma and Texas sealed the deal, accepting the Southaster Conference’s unanimous invitation to participate in what is widely regarded as the strongest college football conference.
As this story has played out in lightning-fast, dramatic fashion over the past week, we’ve heard daily how two of college football’s blueblood teams have decided to improve their game—not to mention their wallets—by joining become a conference where the big boys play.
“It became clear that standing knock would fall behind.” — OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione
Of course, an argument has to be made – good and not so good – on both sides of this step. On the upside, Oklahoma and its new best friend Texas are guaranteed a higher annual payout — a whopping $22 million more in their first season in the SEC — better exposure, a broader recruiting footprint, and stronger competition.
The latter isn’t something Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby or what’s left of the Big 12 Conference wants to hear, but the hard, cold fact is that the top teams in the SEC represent the cream of the crop in college football. Last season, three SEC teams finished in the top 10 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll, and four SEC teams finished in the top 10 the year before.
In addition, an SEC team has been crowned national champions in five of the seven College Football Playoffs, and an SEC team has appeared in all but one of the national championship games in the playoff era.
Past will no longer dominate, but rest assured they will compete
With two of the largest athletic budgets in the country and brilliant reputations to match, Oklahoma and Texas are undeniably the big dogs of the Big 12 and, like it or not, the two main pillars that make the conference relevant in the world. football, not to mention a number of other athletic programs.
That won’t be the case in the SEC, where the quality of the game is much higher and there are a handful of national championship-class teams.
The next question to be answered is when the move will formally take place. Both Oklahoma and Texas have informed the Big 12 that they intend to honor their media rights agreement, which binds them to the Big 12 until June 25. will be shorter than that.
“It became clear that a standing knock would fall behind,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement from the university. “It would put our program in a precarious position, both competitively and financially. I would leave us to catch up with our competition.”
Some media outlets across the country have made headlines this past week along the lines of the strongest conference in the country getting some superpowers in OU and Texas.
The sports newsFor example, made an exception to that idea, claiming that Oklahoma was indeed worthy of the “superpower” reference, given its track record over the past two decades. But Texel? Not so much. Texas, after all, suffers from the reputational albatross of “what have you done for me lately?” The Longhorns have won three Big 12 football championships up to the Sooners’ 14 and have only finished in the top 10 once in the past 11 years.
Former SEC Head Coach and Star Shares Thoughts on New SEC Additions
Steve Spurrier, a former Florida and South Carolina head coach and a Florida Heisman-winning quarterback, had some glowing comments about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC.
The former Florida All-American told the Orlando Sentinel that he can understand why Texas craved a change of scenery, but it doesn’t really matter, he says, because they really didn’t win that regularly in the Big 12.
As for Oklahoma, Spurrier (who coached Bob Stoops in Florida and who was a mentor to the former Sooner head coach) says he has doubts about his ability to compete for championships in the SEC. It could be all about money, he says, but Oklahoma doesn’t win six championships in a row in the SEC like they do in the Big 12.
All of this remains to be seen, but the fact is that the SEC’s gains in admitting OU and Texas — probably sooner rather than later — are a loss of prodigious proportions to what’s left of the Big 12.
