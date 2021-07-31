Sports
Corey Seager Injury: Dodgers SS Activated After Missing 65
It took longer than expected, but Corey Seager is finally back with the Dodgers, activated on Friday after missing 65 games with a broken fifth metacarpal in his right hand. He’s cleaning up against the Diamondbacks.
Seager was hit on May 15 by a fastball from Marlin’s left-handed Ross Detwiler. At the time, it was thought that the shortstop would miss at least four weeks and perhaps as much as two months. Betting on the over paid out, as Friday is a day for 11 weeks since the injury.
The shortstop has been at Camelback Ranch since Monday, taking simulated at bats to prepare for his return. After not reporting any pain in his right hand, Seager was deemed ready to return in this weekend series against the Diamondbacks.
Seager is hitting .265/.361/.422 this season with a 118 wRC+. He started 36 of the Dodgers’ first 39 games at a short stop before breaking his hand.
Gavin Lux filled in quite admirably at shortstop in the absence of Seagers, starting 48 games in the position while Chris Taylor made the other 17 starts in that time. As shortstops over the last 65 games, those two reached .246/.332/.433, a 111 wRC+. Close enough to Seager, yes, but that’s also two players who were already regulars, just changing positions.
But the real costs are further down the depth chart. With Seager at shortstop, Lux starts in second and could have sat more often against lefts, hitting .143/.238/.171, just a 24 wRC+. It would also have meant that Taylor would be in more of a rover position, around the diamond where necessary, perhaps occasionally in midfield for a slump Cody Bellinger.
Taylor playing a lot of infield while Seager was out meant a revolving door in the outfield and the occasional infield start. As of May 16, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Steven Souza Jr., DJ Peters, Sheldon Neuse, Luke Raley, Zach Reks and Andy Burns have started 31 games together. By adding trade takeover Billy McKinney in July, this group has up to 38 starts, a combined .154/.271/.250 in 181 plate appearances.
The long way back
The rehabilitation process was long for Seager, thanks in large part to simply having to wait for the bone to heal completely. This is similar to the wait times in limbo for Cody Bellinger, who missed 46 games with a fractured fibula, and Zach McKinstry, who had to postpone 33 games due to an oblique load.
Any thought that Seager would return for the All-Star break was scuttled when his ramped up stroke training was briefly halted in late June after he suffered a hand pain. The gradual climb from there didn’t involve a minor league rehab assignment, but included countless pregame exercises, taking ground balls, taking throws, running and more.
He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 30, which allowed Seager to be activated on July 15 at the earliest.
Lately, Seager has been hitting more and more. He struck out seven times in a simulated situation at Camelback Ranch on July 17, then got four more simulated at bats at Dodger Stadium two days later against fellow 60-day-injured list member Corey Knebel.
Dave Roberts was not usually inclined to set an exact return date for Seager, which is generally a good policy because asking a date only raises more questions if that goal isn’t met.
Hell, be ready when he’s ready, Roberts said on July 10. It’s been a while with Corey, and we just have to make sure we make him feel 100 percent physically, mentally, mechanically, all those things. Wherever that was, they made peace with it.
This four-game Dodgers-Giants series has been vaguely mentioned several times as a landing spot for Seagers’ return, and last week Roberts even said that if things go well enough, he could have been activated as early as the third game of the series.
On July 20, Roberts eased that a bit.
I leave it in the hands of the training staff. He wants to be active, Roberts said. I just want the green light on the build-up, the hand, the soft tissue, the feeling like if he gets out there, we can run him there for six or seven days straight. The slamming guys mechanically tell me it sounds, Corey gives me the green light, all that stuff.
There are many moving parts. In the end, they weren’t quite there yet.
10 days later, and several simulated at bats later, the Dodgers are finally here.
Sources
2/ https://www.truebluela.com/2021/7/30/22587107/corey-seager-activated-dodgers-broken-hand
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]