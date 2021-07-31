Corey Seager Injury: Dodgers SS Activated After Missing 65

It took longer than expected, but Corey Seager is finally back with the Dodgers, activated on Friday after missing 65 games with a broken fifth metacarpal in his right hand. He’s cleaning up against the Diamondbacks.

Seager was hit on May 15 by a fastball from Marlin’s left-handed Ross Detwiler. At the time, it was thought that the shortstop would miss at least four weeks and perhaps as much as two months. Betting on the over paid out, as Friday is a day for 11 weeks since the injury.

The shortstop has been at Camelback Ranch since Monday, taking simulated at bats to prepare for his return. After not reporting any pain in his right hand, Seager was deemed ready to return in this weekend series against the Diamondbacks.

Seager is hitting .265/.361/.422 this season with a 118 wRC+. He started 36 of the Dodgers’ first 39 games at a short stop before breaking his hand.

Gavin Lux filled in quite admirably at shortstop in the absence of Seagers, starting 48 games in the position while Chris Taylor made the other 17 starts in that time. As shortstops over the last 65 games, those two reached .246/.332/.433, a 111 wRC+. Close enough to Seager, yes, but that’s also two players who were already regulars, just changing positions.

But the real costs are further down the depth chart. With Seager at shortstop, Lux starts in second and could have sat more often against lefts, hitting .143/.238/.171, just a 24 wRC+. It would also have meant that Taylor would be in more of a rover position, around the diamond where necessary, perhaps occasionally in midfield for a slump Cody Bellinger.

Taylor playing a lot of infield while Seager was out meant a revolving door in the outfield and the occasional infield start. As of May 16, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Steven Souza Jr., DJ Peters, Sheldon Neuse, Luke Raley, Zach Reks and Andy Burns have started 31 games together. By adding trade takeover Billy McKinney in July, this group has up to 38 starts, a combined .154/.271/.250 in 181 plate appearances.

The long way back

The rehabilitation process was long for Seager, thanks in large part to simply having to wait for the bone to heal completely. This is similar to the wait times in limbo for Cody Bellinger, who missed 46 games with a fractured fibula, and Zach McKinstry, who had to postpone 33 games due to an oblique load.

Any thought that Seager would return for the All-Star break was scuttled when his ramped up stroke training was briefly halted in late June after he suffered a hand pain. The gradual climb from there didn’t involve a minor league rehab assignment, but included countless pregame exercises, taking ground balls, taking throws, running and more.

He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 30, which allowed Seager to be activated on July 15 at the earliest.

Lately, Seager has been hitting more and more. He struck out seven times in a simulated situation at Camelback Ranch on July 17, then got four more simulated at bats at Dodger Stadium two days later against fellow 60-day-injured list member Corey Knebel.

Dave Roberts was not usually inclined to set an exact return date for Seager, which is generally a good policy because asking a date only raises more questions if that goal isn’t met.

Hell, be ready when he’s ready, Roberts said on July 10. It’s been a while with Corey, and we just have to make sure we make him feel 100 percent physically, mentally, mechanically, all those things. Wherever that was, they made peace with it.

This four-game Dodgers-Giants series has been vaguely mentioned several times as a landing spot for Seagers’ return, and last week Roberts even said that if things go well enough, he could have been activated as early as the third game of the series.

On July 20, Roberts eased that a bit.

I leave it in the hands of the training staff. He wants to be active, Roberts said. I just want the green light on the build-up, the hand, the soft tissue, the feeling like if he gets out there, we can run him there for six or seven days straight. The slamming guys mechanically tell me it sounds, Corey gives me the green light, all that stuff.

There are many moving parts. In the end, they weren’t quite there yet.

10 days later, and several simulated at bats later, the Dodgers are finally here.