Montevallo Bulldogs 2021 Football Prediction – Shelby County Reporter

Montevallo exceeded expectations in the first year under Blake Boren after finishing third in the region and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Now the Bulldogs are feeling confident heading into his second year as head coach.

Predicted to finish 5-5 last year after losing 95 percent of his offensive production, Montevallo put together a 6-6 regular season and then upset St. James 27-21 in the first round of the playoffs.

Heading into the 2021 season, there is plenty of reason for optimism, not just because the team is used to Boren, but because they have 90 percent of the team back.

If the Bulldogs could exceed expectations with new talent, at least they should be able to live up to expectations this year with returning talent.

However, that will largely depend on how Kial Cottingham handles the quarterback takeover this year.

One of the positions that must be filled, Cottingham will not be an unfamiliar face in either the attacker or the team.

Last season, he totaled 621 yards and five touchdowns, while also making six interceptions and 31 tackles on defense to become an All-State player.

As the best athlete on the team, Boren couldn’t bear not touching the ball, and he has developed a passing game to combine with his athleticism that could prove fatal.

Taking the pressure off him will be the return of one of the state’s top running backs.

After starting last year and playing in several games as a sophomore, Joseph Anderson returns to the position for his senior season after a total of 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground last year, as well as 109 yards on 12 receptions.

With him and Cottingham hitting the ball at most games, the Bulldogs should have one of the state’s most dangerous offenses in Class 4A.

But it doesn’t stop there.

KamRon Goins is also back as a flex receiver/running back, who can do big stretches thanks to his 4.5 second speed. Sophomore Javon Rogers adds a bigger target and the coaches expect him to become an elite player this season.

However, what makes this year’s attack so dangerous is the return of four starters to the offensive line.

Cole Dennis and Dylan Campbell will anchor the line, while Brantley Burk and Jaylon Hudson are both back as starters. The Bulldogs will turn to newcomer Jaylen Williams to close the position, but the unit as a whole completes a scary foul.

Defense could remain Montevallo’s main problem this season as the Bulldogs try to build depth with a young roster.

Last season they gave away an average of 33 points per game, of which 28 or more in five of the eight games and last year 20 or more in every head-to-head game.

Improving those numbers will be key in determining this year’s team’s post-season success.

An advantage will be the defensive front, with Campbell playing a key role as a returner, while the 6-foot-3, 320-pound nose guard Richard Smith will also add a good frame. Jaylen Williams and Dennis were also able to play on either side of the ball, while senior defending Jayden Head should contribute.

The linebacker’s position was the worrying aspect of last year’s team, and it may be again this season.

This year at least there’s a better idea of ​​who will hold the various positions in the unit thanks to Jamion Prentice, EJ Morton and Charlie Adams who are all expected to be key players.

That said, there is still a lack of experience and depth in the season, which will need to be ramped up to help the team reach its full potential.

However, backing them up will be a deep secondary.

Cottingham is a reigning All-State player at the position and will play when needed but will try to focus on the quarterback.

Even without him, Braxton King is probably the fastest player on the team and will play a key role at cornerback. Hell is joined by Payton King, Anthony Martin and Peanut Purnell as leaders of an athletic and fast unit.

Prediction (7-3): Since the Bulldogs will play traditional top-five teams American Christian and Bibb County early in the season, a 7-3 record isn’t too shabby. Looking at what the Bulldogs did last year, they should be even better this year under Boren in his second season with most of the team talent back. How Kial Cottingham handles quarterback position will be one key, while depth will be the other. The Bulldogs will have a tough start to the season with two games against 5A teams in non-regional action and the top two teams in the region to kick off the regional game. If they win one or two of those games, they’ll be ahead of last year’s 0-4 start, and I think that’s a real possibility. Boren has shown what he can do as a coach, while the program as a whole seems to be on the rise. If things work out well and the team reaches its full potential, they could be a third round team this season.