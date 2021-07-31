Sports
Novak Djokovic upset in tennis; athletics begins
Happy Friday and welcome back! Can you believe it’s only been a week since the opening ceremony? Were about halfway through the Tokyo Games, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down.
The Olympics have a way of surprising people. Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1 tennis player, was aiming to add a gold medal to his three Grand Slam titles of 2021 when he tried to become the first men’s tennis player to win the “Golden Slam” after women’s great Steffi Graf in 1988. Instead, it was No. 4 seed Alexander Zverevof Germany who upset him in the semi-finals, forcing Djokovic to play for the bronze. Don’t feel too bad for Djokovic though. The Serb still has a good chance of claiming the Grand Slam of the calendar year with the US Open looming next month.
Track & Field started today, and the the first medals have already been awarded in the 10,000 meters for men. Team USA Grant Fishero finished fifth, just over three seconds behind gold medalist Selemon Barega from Ethiopia.
There will be plenty of events in the coming week for the United States to add medals., and US athletes 41 medals risked their country top of the count. One of those track medals could come from the 4×400 mixed-gender relay now the US team has recovered after a preliminary win and subsequent disqualification.
USWNT advances to semifinals: The American women’s soccer team experienced a bit of dj vu in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. The US relied on penalties to take victory and move on to the next round. They are one step closer to a medal, thanks goalkeeper Alyssa Naehers clutch performance.
What’s going on in women’s gymnastics: Suni Lee has won gold in the all-round women’s competition and she is celebrating withgo to college. But with individual events to come, all eyes are one Simone Biles. The 24-year-old gymnast opened up about suffering from the twisties, raise not sure if she will participate again from Sunday. This led to an extended stay in Tokyo for My Kayla Skinner, who decided to stay and train in case she is called up to replace Biles in vault final.
Drama by the pool: In a country where 80% of citizens opposed the Games Medalless Michael Andrew is held as scheduled and is one of Team USA’s most famous unvaccinated athletes, but did he cross the line by refusing to wear a mask? while talking to journalists in the mixed zone?
