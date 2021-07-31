Lin Yun-ju falls short of bronze in Olympic bid





UNHAPPY REPEAT:

The loss of 19-year-old Taiwanese players marked the second time his Kiev-born opponent has denied Taiwan an Olympic bronze medal Taiwanese Lin Yun-ju () failed in his bid to claim a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday, when the 19-year-old rising star lost a nail-biting men’s singles match 4-3 to Germany’s Dimitrij. Ovtcharov . History repeated itself after Ovtcharov again denied Taiwan the first-ever Olympic table tennis medal in men’s singles. The teenage table tennis sensation had his chances in the best-of-seven bronze medal game, amassing four match points in a dramatic sixth game, but the Kiev-born German saved them all and bluntly rallied in the final game for a 13-11.9 -11, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 15-13, 11-7 are victorious in 66 minutes. Photo: AFP Taiwan’s previous best finish in the Olympic men’s singles was in London nine years earlier, when Chuang Chih-yuan ( ) lost a six-game heartthrob in the bronze medal match to Ovtcharov, 14-12 in the final game. Lin had a better chance of breaking the dry spell, but he lamented his inability to convert any of his four match points. I didn’t feel particularly nervous, but I know I didn’t play some of those points well, Lin said. Photo: AFP The Silent Assassin, as he is known for his composure under pressure, struggled out of the gate in the final game, falling behind 9-3. At that point, the momentum had shifted to my opponent, and all I could do was try to make up one point at a time, he said. He collected four straight runs to get in 9-7, but Ovtcharov closed the game when Lin backhanded into the net. All I can do now is go home and figure out how to get better, Lin said. His coach Chiang Peng-lung ( ) said Lin was outstanding in his first Olympic appearance, in which the world’s No. 6 teenager nearly defeated China’s No. 1 Fan Zhendong () in the semifinals. Chiang felt Lin tightened up in the final stages of yesterday’s match as he wanted to win too much, but that would change with experience, he said. He has a great opportunity going forward and will now be looking at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Chiang said. Ovtcharov praised Lin for pushing him to the brink. When asked if he has won bronze from Taiwan for the second time in nine years, Ovtcharov said Chuang is a good friend and Lin is a teammate of his at his European club, but the Olympics are ultimately a competition. He had no doubt that Lin would break through. He will surely win a medal one day, the German said. Additional reporting by AFP

