Connect with us

Sports

Come On Popchips: Why The Hundred Is So Hard To Digest | the hundred

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


WWhen I arrived in Cardiff to report on the new cricket competition, there was a problem with my media accreditation. Always Me. A flight attendant asked me to wait and added that there were 200 people in the press box. Hell, I said, it’s really popular.

No, he replied. I mean, there are two people from The Hundred up there. One of them will arrange it.

There may have been 200 Hundred people on the scene, given the rumored $318 million thrown around by the once frugal England and Wales Cricket Board. But things were indeed settled and I was able to watch the women’s match between Hula Hoops and Pom-Bear, which was soon followed by the equal male match.

The teams have different, official names. The home side is called Welsh Fire, led by Jonny Bairstow, whose ancestors could indeed have marched fervently with Glendower had they not been Yorkies. In fact, they haven’t drafted a single Welshman. Hula Hoops are chips made up mostly of thin air rather than a crunchy center, making them a nice motif for this event.

In any case, the products advertised on the shirts are based on reality and spread gaiety, obesity and non-recyclable waste. The team names are just random word connections concocted by the ECB’s marketing department to match their random players. But I enjoyed figuring out what a Pom-Bear is and was sad that the budget didn’t increase to bribe God to restore the Mancunian rain and save Wednesday’s encounter between the McCoys and the Popchips. I watched Thursday’s game at Lords when Tyrrells entertained Skips: rely on MCC to grab the more expensive brand.

And 10 days after the birth of this new era, it is possible to predict some trends. The Hula Hoops crowd was also mostly air, but that was because the Welsh government still believes a virus is circulating and is limiting capacity to 3,000. But the crowd’s appearance matched observations at more frequented fixtures. The Hundred hasn’t tapped into a new mother lode of fans: The crowd looks like the same eclectic mix of people who’d flocked to the county-based Twenty20 since 2003. Maybe a few more mothers and children, tempted by the women’s competitions and cheap or free tickets. But not much. And it takes place in seven different urban centers instead of 17-plus; only cricket thinks you expand by cutting back.

The game is essentially Twenty20, reduced from 120 balls to 100 as if by a sharp rainstorm, and made more complex. It’s about the return of the five-ball over, after 132 years, hailed by the ECB as an idea of ​​staggering brilliance. It matters little to the paying spectators, except to confuse them: few people watch mini-cricket keeping a close eye on a clean finish; and Cardiff’s scoreboards were too full of glaring nonsense to mention the score so often.

Pyrotechnics at Lords as Trent Rockets defeated London Spirit on Thursday.
Pyrotechnics at Lords as Trent Rockets defeated London Spirit on Thursday. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Of the gimmicks, nothing original was good and nothing good original. The Olympics have hosted men’s and women’s events since 1900. The sub-baseball fripperies brought about a total misunderstanding of how baseball works: the sideshows are always one with the game. And why hire dancing girls when you’re targeting moms and kids?

One of the problems is that the ECB has been arrogantly opaque in explaining its objective. It’s pumped propaganda: endless press releases trumpeting the Hundred, written in a style best described as artificial unintelligence, i.e. by young employees who have to write stupidities because it’s better than working for Uber. The BBC reinforces this with its pointless and cowardly part-time reporting. Involvement with skeptical cricket fans? Forget it.

Two explanations circulate in this vacuum. One of them is money, but they spew it. The other is power. Andy Nash, a former board member turned rogue, is sure of that. It fits in with the ECB’s long-term goal of increasing power. What they are doing is strangling county cricket, including Twenty20, and with it English cricket, he says. These teams have no roots in their community and will not develop new players. They use the farm for this, based on market research. If market research worked, nine out of ten new products would not be missing.

And it was never marketed. Immediately it stretches over the short high summer like a wolfhound occupying a small bank. The cricket season was already a mess with three different game formats. Now there are four.

Now that the internal opposition has swept away, you feel that groupthink has taken over Lords, the kind that gave the world New Coke, the Austin Allegro and the Iraq War. To the ECB itself, one can add the infatuation with lousy tycoon Allen Stanford (who has now been employed for 110 years) and the decision to leave mainstream TV 16 years ago, which it is now frantically trying to reverse using the BBC’s Every Hundred.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.

The money theory rests that it has trademarked the name on the assumption that the cricket world will leave Twenty20 and pay for it. An early response came from an influential Indian, former captain Sunil Gavaskar, who found the format distasteful. He could have added callous, abusive, insane, and possibly insolvent.

Meanwhile, three troubled entities are locked together in a dance of death: the ECB, the rotting rump of the downgraded BBC sports department, and the junk food industry, which is rampaging on TV commercials and joining forces with cricket, just like the game. depended on the John Player League and the Benson & Hedges Cup in the last days of tobacco advertising. Come on, you Popchips.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jul/30/pom-bears-popchips-and-hula-hoops-why-the-hundred-is-so-hard-to-digest

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: