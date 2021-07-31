Come On Popchips: Why The Hundred Is So Hard To Digest | the hundred

WWhen I arrived in Cardiff to report on the new cricket competition, there was a problem with my media accreditation. Always Me. A flight attendant asked me to wait and added that there were 200 people in the press box. Hell, I said, it’s really popular.

No, he replied. I mean, there are two people from The Hundred up there. One of them will arrange it.

There may have been 200 Hundred people on the scene, given the rumored $318 million thrown around by the once frugal England and Wales Cricket Board. But things were indeed settled and I was able to watch the women’s match between Hula Hoops and Pom-Bear, which was soon followed by the equal male match.

The teams have different, official names. The home side is called Welsh Fire, led by Jonny Bairstow, whose ancestors could indeed have marched fervently with Glendower had they not been Yorkies. In fact, they haven’t drafted a single Welshman. Hula Hoops are chips made up mostly of thin air rather than a crunchy center, making them a nice motif for this event.

In any case, the products advertised on the shirts are based on reality and spread gaiety, obesity and non-recyclable waste. The team names are just random word connections concocted by the ECB’s marketing department to match their random players. But I enjoyed figuring out what a Pom-Bear is and was sad that the budget didn’t increase to bribe God to restore the Mancunian rain and save Wednesday’s encounter between the McCoys and the Popchips. I watched Thursday’s game at Lords when Tyrrells entertained Skips: rely on MCC to grab the more expensive brand.

And 10 days after the birth of this new era, it is possible to predict some trends. The Hula Hoops crowd was also mostly air, but that was because the Welsh government still believes a virus is circulating and is limiting capacity to 3,000. But the crowd’s appearance matched observations at more frequented fixtures. The Hundred hasn’t tapped into a new mother lode of fans: The crowd looks like the same eclectic mix of people who’d flocked to the county-based Twenty20 since 2003. Maybe a few more mothers and children, tempted by the women’s competitions and cheap or free tickets. But not much. And it takes place in seven different urban centers instead of 17-plus; only cricket thinks you expand by cutting back.

The game is essentially Twenty20, reduced from 120 balls to 100 as if by a sharp rainstorm, and made more complex. It’s about the return of the five-ball over, after 132 years, hailed by the ECB as an idea of ​​staggering brilliance. It matters little to the paying spectators, except to confuse them: few people watch mini-cricket keeping a close eye on a clean finish; and Cardiff’s scoreboards were too full of glaring nonsense to mention the score so often.

Pyrotechnics at Lords as Trent Rockets defeated London Spirit on Thursday. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Of the gimmicks, nothing original was good and nothing good original. The Olympics have hosted men’s and women’s events since 1900. The sub-baseball fripperies brought about a total misunderstanding of how baseball works: the sideshows are always one with the game. And why hire dancing girls when you’re targeting moms and kids?

One of the problems is that the ECB has been arrogantly opaque in explaining its objective. It’s pumped propaganda: endless press releases trumpeting the Hundred, written in a style best described as artificial unintelligence, i.e. by young employees who have to write stupidities because it’s better than working for Uber. The BBC reinforces this with its pointless and cowardly part-time reporting. Involvement with skeptical cricket fans? Forget it.

Two explanations circulate in this vacuum. One of them is money, but they spew it. The other is power. Andy Nash, a former board member turned rogue, is sure of that. It fits in with the ECB’s long-term goal of increasing power. What they are doing is strangling county cricket, including Twenty20, and with it English cricket, he says. These teams have no roots in their community and will not develop new players. They use the farm for this, based on market research. If market research worked, nine out of ten new products would not be missing.

And it was never marketed. Immediately it stretches over the short high summer like a wolfhound occupying a small bank. The cricket season was already a mess with three different game formats. Now there are four.

Now that the internal opposition has swept away, you feel that groupthink has taken over Lords, the kind that gave the world New Coke, the Austin Allegro and the Iraq War. To the ECB itself, one can add the infatuation with lousy tycoon Allen Stanford (who has now been employed for 110 years) and the decision to leave mainstream TV 16 years ago, which it is now frantically trying to reverse using the BBC’s Every Hundred.

The money theory rests that it has trademarked the name on the assumption that the cricket world will leave Twenty20 and pay for it. An early response came from an influential Indian, former captain Sunil Gavaskar, who found the format distasteful. He could have added callous, abusive, insane, and possibly insolvent.

Meanwhile, three troubled entities are locked together in a dance of death: the ECB, the rotting rump of the downgraded BBC sports department, and the junk food industry, which is rampaging on TV commercials and joining forces with cricket, just like the game. depended on the John Player League and the Benson & Hedges Cup in the last days of tobacco advertising. Come on, you Popchips.