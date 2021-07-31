Syracuse Football Recruitment: WR Donovan Brown commits to Orange for Class of 2022





It had been a few weeks since the Syracuse Orange football program made an addition to the 2022 recruiting class, but that changed on Friday night as SU got its ninth commitment in this cycle, as first reported by Mike McAllister. Wide Receiver Donovan Brown is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Gaithersburg, Md. McAllister notes that he is a track star and runs a 100m sprint in just under 11 seconds. Apparently, he impressed Syracuse at a Penn State camp, then came to campus Monday for a visit and training. That was enough to earn the offer, which he accepted. Now the speed is great, don’t get me wrong. But one possible question mark here is that Brown is currently unrated and not scouted by the major recruiting services (a page of 247 went up when I wrote this article). There are definitely diamonds in the rough, and Brown could be one and I don’t want to rain on what is a big moment for him either. But given the offensive concerns of Orange in recent years and the long list of offers from recipients out there, you would have thought that at this point in the cycle SU could have landed someone with at least some evaluation and a three star rating; something he might have in a week or two now. All that aside, he has a good size and seemingly great speed, which could be an advantage if he went back to a pace-based attack. Browns is the first wide receiver committed to 2022, and only the second offensive player behind running back LeQuint Allen. So you would think there will be more focus on that side of the ball in the coming months as this class is coming together more and more. Welcome aboard, Donovan! You can watch some of his tape below.

