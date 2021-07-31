Sports
NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Door Named New Jackalopes Head Coach
A new face will lead the Odessa Jackalopes for the 2021-22 season.
The team announced Scott Deur on Friday as the new head coach and general manager of hockey operations.
He replaces Jason Fortier, who accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Maine on Wednesday.
Door, 32, arrives after spending the past six years as an assistant coach with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the Midwest Division of the North American Hockey League.
We knew that someone like him who had been an assistant there went through the trenches and learned quite a bit, said team president Rick Matchett. He’s been able to scout and bring in the right players to help the team succeed and that’s what you need in a head coach.
He just knows what it means to win and we’re excited to get him.
Door has previous ties to Texas, having played for the Texas Tornado in 2010, before playing Division III hockey at the University of Saint Marys in Minnesota.
During his time at Fairbanks, the Ice Dogs won the Midwest Division Championship four times, and he was on the staff when the team won the Robertson Cup in 2016.
Being part of a winning culture is something that Matchett said was something he was looking for when he brought in a new coach.
This will be the first job as head coach for Deur.
“Scott hasn’t had a chance to be head coach so he wants to go in on that and cut his teeth here and I think that hell is doing a good job,” Matchett said. His personality is such that he likes to win and has found ways to win in places he’s been and I think this will help us find the right players who fit into the program he wants to lead.”
