For the fourth consecutive Olympic Games, Chinese men have won the gold and silver table tennis medals in singles. Ma Long defended his Olympic title on Friday by beating teammate and top player Fan Zhendong 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7.

The match was filled with extraordinary exchanges that often intensified as the two men fired powerful, spinning smashes at each other, aiming for a successful return time and again. A winning run was often concluded with a victory shout and a punch.

Between games, Mom talked to himself as he drank water and wiped the sweat from his face. After winning the match, Ma made a heart shape with his arms. He and Fan then raised the Chinese flag together.

Earlier, German veteran Dimitrij Ovtcharov won his second bronze medal. He also finished third at the 2012 London Games by beating 19-year-old Taiwanese Lin Yun Ju. Chen Meng defeated Chinese teammate Sun Yingsha on Thursday to take gold in the women’s singles. Chinese women have won all gold in singles at the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games, which once again emphasized the supremacy of Chinese singles, marks a disappointment from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when China won all four gold medals in the sport. In a huge win for the host nation, Japan defeated China for gold in mixed doubles.

China’s singles players have proven to be so consistently strong that the Olympic rules were changed with China in mind ahead of the Rio Games, so that each country can now send only two players for singles. This allows other countries to compete for the bronze medal.