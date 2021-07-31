Caeleb Dressel breaks world record in 100m butterfly, Katie Ledecky beats Aussie Ariarne Titmus

About 20 minutes later, Ledecky claimed her expected gold in the 800 freestyle, though she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus.

Ledecky finished with two golds, two silvers and a fifth place at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, not as successful as five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, but not bad at all.

Caeleb Dressel rose to a world record in his 100m butterfly win. Ryan Pierse/Getty

Dressel led from the start and held off Hungarian Kristof Milak to touch in 49.45 seconds, breaking the 49.50 the American set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

Milak, winner of the 200-fly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

Seeing the WR next to his name, Dressel smiled and joined forces with Milak in the lane next to him. They raised their arms together before Dressel bent his left arm and pumped it into the air.

From the nearly empty stands, the cheers of Dressels teammates echoed through the arena. When he was declared an Olympic champion, he raised his right arm again as he walked across the deck.

He didn’t want to exert too much energy; he had two races left on his morning schedule.

Katie Ledecky won gold in the 800m freestyle. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals with her third consecutive Olympic title in the 800 free.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010, winning with a time of 8 minutes 12.57 seconds.

Titmus closed strongly, claiming the silver in 8:13.83, while the bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but ended up beating the Terminator in their final showdown.

It was really exciting to watch Katie race at the Olympics, said US teammate Katie Grimes. We don’t see that often.

The Australian women did claim another gold.

Kaylee McKeown completed a string of the backstroke events with a 200 butterfly win. Her winning time was 2:04.68.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, while another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claimed the bronze in 2:06.17.

Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon finished fourth and fifth. The world record holder, Regan Smith, astonishingly failed to qualify for the event during the American trials.

It was a huge Olympics for the Australian women. They have won seven gold medals in the pool for six of their teams.

Dressels’ win started a busy morning.

Just minutes after collecting his gold medal, he rushed back to deck for the 50 freestyle semifinals, where he set the highest qualifying time of 21.42.

He also anchored the 4×100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event with two men and two women on each team. Great Britain claimed gold with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds.

The silver went to China in 3:38.86, while Australia took the bronze in 3:38.95.

The U.S. swimmers finished fifth, finishing Dressels’ attempt to win six gold medals. His hopes were extinguished before he even dived into the pool.

The Americans tried a different strategy than everyone else, with Dressel on the freestyle, while the other seven teams all closed with a woman.

When 18-year-old Torri Huske went to Dressel after the butterfly leg, the Americans were more than 7 seconds behind the leaders in last place.

Dressel set the fastest time, but it wasn’t nearly enough to chase all the teams ahead of him.

Simone Manuel will leave the group on Saturday after failing to qualify for the women’s 50-meter freestyle final. David Goldman/Associated Press

Meanwhile, the Simone Manuels Olympics are over.

The American swimmer did not make it to the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle. Her time of 24.63 seconds was the 11th fastest, pushing her out of Sunday’s final. Only the top eight advance.

At the 2016 Rio Games, Manuel became the first black American woman to win an individual gold swimming medal in the 100 freestyle. She also claimed a silver in the 50 free.

This time, her preparations were hampered by the overtraining syndrome. She failed to clear the US team in the 100, making the 50 her only individual event. She did win a bronze medal in the 4×100 free relay.

Australia’s Emma McKeon was the best qualifier, setting an Olympic record for the second day in a row with a time of 24:00.