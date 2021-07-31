billed as the most comprehensive competition ever to take place in the United States, the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by Sling inaugural opening day is just hours away. The ambitious US T20 league is the first of its kind in a country that has long captured the imagination of those who want to see cricket take to new heights, especially in terms of commercial appeal.

Like baseball Minor Leagues, which are a collection of regional leagues, Minor League Crickets are 27 teams divided into 4 divisions where most of the competition will take place. This season, teams will play two weekends this season in different divisions within the two conferences, with the south facing east and the center facing west. Like baseball, Minor League Cricket will eventually contribute to an upcoming Major League, with a cricket version slated for an exhibition season in 2022 and a full launch in 2023, likely with six teams. Unlike Minor League Baseball, the MiLC is a weekend league, with most players (while being paid per game by their team) earn a living in various other professions during the work week.

The competition runs from July 31 to October 3, with a total of 218 matches, and over 100 enhanced streams at selected locations with multiple cameras and commentary. Twelve such matches will take place on Saturday and another five on Sunday, with a total of 24 matches for the weekend at nine locations.

Broward County Stadium, the countries first approved by the ICC for international play, opens Saturday as the Ft. Lauderdale Lions will face the Empire State Titans at 10 a.m. EST. In total, four turf venues will play this weekend: Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida; Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas; Morgan Hill OSC, in Morgan Hill, CA; and Canyonside Park in San Diego, California.

The league hopes to play a major role in solving the many problems that have plagued cricket in the United States, including a lack of quality venues, lack of opportunities for players transitioning from youth to senior cricket, and perhaps most importantly, the lack of a single NGB supported national domestic competition that connects to individual communities, and further connects those communities to the national effort.

“Sometimes, even in the smaller towns and cities, it can be easier to get that traction and get that word of mouth among the community,” said Major League Crickets Vice President of Marketing, Tom Dunmore, on the Upcoming Cricket Minor League Cricket Show. And if the team does a really good job, and the league does a really good job of connecting and reaching out to the people there and really making people feel like they’re part of the sport, making them feel like they can contribute to With the growth of the sport in their own city and also nationwide, you can get that core of support behind you to help you grow, and that can be almost more important than throwing money at billboards or online ads or whatever.

If we can build these hubs and these supporters in different places across the country and show what the sport can do, it’s not just a matter of if you build it, they will come, you have to do the work to make them come and build the community around it.

After eight weeks of regular season games, the top two teams from each division advance to a playoff, where those eight teams will face first in a conference semifinal and then in a conference final and league final, which will be held at Church Street Park October 2 and 3 in Morrisville, North Carolina. The winning team will take home $250,000.

