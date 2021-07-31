Will the Irish continue dominance over USC in 2021?

The Notre Dame football program has dominated the USC Trojans in recent years, but can that trend continue in 2021? We take a close look at everything at USC.

Do you ever sit still and wonder why the USC hasn’t fired Clay Helton yet? It doesn’t quite add up, because 45-23 in six seasons is way below expectations at USC. It is also clear that he is unlikely to change the course of the program anytime soon.

Trojan recruitment is clear enough on that subject. Still, it seems the USC administration doesn’t have the same energy to get rid of him as the fans, and Helton even survived an athletic director change when his seat was at its hottest.

With just two major bowl game appearances and one conference championship, including none in the past three seasons, he must find a way to get it going in 2021. Luckily for Helton, they have a weak schedule in 2021, taking both Oregon and Washington off the PAC-12 North.

There is no discussion about it. Notre Dame football is by far the biggest and toughest test of Trojans. For football at Notre Dame, it will be part of a difficult two-game trajectory, with North Carolina following USC to South Bend next week.

So the key is not to look ahead and focus on your biggest rival. This should be doable with a bye week in advance.

Notre Dame football leads the all-time series over USC 47-36-5. That includes their last three encounters. Notre Dames’ biggest win of all time over USC came in 1966 when they won 51-0. USC’s biggest win at Notre Dame came in 2007, with a 38-0 win.

This match was canceled last season due to the pandemic.