Hockey’s other Bobby Orr, from Montreal, and the name he’s making for himself now
Dozens of top hockey prospects were picked in the NHL draw last week, but one of them is making a name for himself.
Montreal-born forward Bobby Orr was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 5th round.
No, he’s not a 73-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer yet and still great, after all, he’s only 17. He’s a hockey player, though.
He was with his family at their home in Beaconsfield, Quebec, last week when he got the biggest news of his young life.
“When my name was called, I was very emotional, proud, happy. I can’t describe the feeling,” Bobby Orr told Global News.
Bobby Orr was selected 136th overall in the NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 5th round. Surrounded by his parents, grandparents, siblings, the room exploded with excitement.
“It was so exciting, I cried. It was an emotional moment,” said John Orr, Bobby’s father.
“It was an incredible feeling and I just can’t put it into words,” said Bobby’s mother, Sharon.
Bobby Orr grew up on Montreal’s West Island and soon found himself in the same business as his legendary distant relative. He even wore the number four of the older Bobby Orr as a child.
His family insists he was not named after the hockey legend.
“My father was Robert Orr, and he went by Bob. Right out of the womb, Bobby became Bobby. It was natural and had nothing to do with Robert Gordon Orr,” explains John Orr.
The 17-year-old forward scored 15 goals and 17 assists for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. His play got him called up, but his name caused a lot of talk.
“Of course I didn’t see it as a big problem growing up, but I do now. Since I joined the Mooseheads, it’s kind of gone viral,” Bobby explained.
John Orr’s father, Bob Orr, never really cared about sharing a name with a legend.
“For us growing up, we were big Habs fans. Bobby Orr was the enemy,” John said.
Bobby Orr even has a signed photo of the other Bobby.
It says, “To Bobby Orr, good luck always, Bobby Orr.”
Young Bobby now wants to make his own way, with his own number 88.
“I am my own Bobby Orr, I am my own person and I have my own expectations in my life and career. I’m not trying to fill anyone’s shoes, just mine,” he said.
Orr knows that his work has only just begun, and that he is not certain to make it to the NHL.
“I want to chase my dream and play pro somewhere, be it in the NHL or somewhere else. I want to make my family proud,” he said.
He and his family believe he has the work ethic and dedication to make his own name.
