This is who will replace Simone Biles after she withdraws from 2 more finals – NBC Chicago





After Simone Biles withdrew from two more gymnastics events during the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced that MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete in the vault final. Skinner gets another chance to compete after what appeared to be a heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States women’s team first competed as an Olympian in the early qualifying round in Tokyo, but narrowly missed her chance to advance at the Games. She had the fourth best score in qualifying but was denied the chance to advance to the eight-woman final as only two athletes from any country were allowed to enter the final, and Biles and Jade Carey both finished ahead of her. Carey, who was already expected to compete in the event, is no stranger to stepping out of the competition during the Games with Biles. After Biles exited the team and individual all-around finals at the Olympics earlier this week, Carey took her place in the all-around, finishing eighth. After further consultation with the medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and uneven bars. She will be evaluated daily to determine if she will compete in the Floor Exercise and Balance Beam Finals. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — Gymnastics in the USA (@USAGym) July 31, 2021 “Heart broken,” Skinner wrote on Twitter at the time, “but I felt so humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You all brought me to tears, thank you for being my biggest cheerleaders! I love you all [kiss emoji] xoxo myk.” Melanie de Jesus Dos Santos of France will replace Biles in the uneven bars. Two Russians scored higher than them but cannot continue because two of their teammates qualified for them. Six-time Olympic medalist Biles left Tuesday to focus on mental health after her achievement on the vault during the team final, where some commentators suggested they “the curves.“ With Biles out, the remaining American gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum stepped up to: take silver in the team final. Lee also won gold in the women’s all-around final. On Friday, Biles formally withdrew from the vault and the uneven bars. Although she said she will continue to evaluate whether or not she will compete in the floor and balance beam finals. “We continue to be impressed by Simone, who continues to address this situation with courage and grace, and all the athletes who have risen during these unexpected circumstances,” USA Gymnastics wrote on Twitter. In a series of Instagram stories On Friday, Biles explained that she has experienced “the bends” before, which usually take about two weeks to get over. Biles stressed that her “mind and body” are out of sync with a “terrible” experience. I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface, Biles said. I don’t even need to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health. In 2016, Biles won gold in both the vault and the floor exercise, along with a bronze medal on the balance beam (she didn’t qualify for the uneven bars). Here are the remaining events in the women’s gymnastics:

