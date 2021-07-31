Pakistani Kamran Akmal reacts to Indian batsman Sanju Samson’s bad show in Sri Lanka | Cricket





Veteran Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has expressed disappointment at Sanju Samson’s dismal batting show in the three-match T20I series that Sri Lanka won 2-1 on Thursday. An exhausted Indian team had only five batters available for the last two games, but none of them could withstand the host’s bowling attack. Two of the five batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson were out for a duck in the 3rd T20I, while only one Ruturaj Gaikwad scored in double digits. India was capped at 81/8 their third lowest team total in T20Is and in response the Lankans won the match by 7 wickets and also sealed the series 2-1. Sanju continued to disappoint his fans when he indulged in Wanindu Hasarangas leg spin and missed the last chance to prove his worth for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. In his YouTube video, Akmal said the Indian batsman couldn’t have had a better chance to showcase his talent. Also read | ‘Had he seized this opportunity, he would have been remembered forever’: Butt There were a lot of expectations for Sanju Samson to perform and take India out of the pressure situation. He has extensive experience scoring three hundred in the IPL and also has experience playing domestic cricket. But unfortunately in international cricket we can’t see the focus and shots he shows in the IPL. He couldn’t have had a better chance to prove himself,” Kamran Akmal said. The Pakistani cricketer praised Hasaranga who finished the T20Is as the top wicket taker and received the Player of the Series. Akmal emphasized the ability of the Lankan spinners to pick wickets in the middle overs. Since the time Hasaranga arrived in Sri Lankan cricket, he has been dominating the world cricket. He took wickets at home, in the West Indies and also in Pakistan. It is a good thing for Sri Lankan cricket that after Muralitharan comes a spinner who can pick wickets in the middle-overs, concluded Akmal.

