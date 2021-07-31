What impact will Texas have on SEC recruiting?





After Texas A&M Football fans got over the initial shock of learning that their rival, the Texas Longhorns, would join the SEC, the real implications of this move began to set in. For example, the Aggies will no longer be able to brand themselves as the only SEC football program in the state of Texas. Instead, they will be the second program and frankly the second largest brand. Besides that, they now have a tough game against Texas every season. For some, this is a negative, although I think it’s a good chance to build a strong enough resume each season for the College Football Playoff. The Texas A&M Football team will have a harder time recruiting, but it’s not as bad as you think Currently, the Texas A&M Football team is the only SEC program in the state of Texas. That’s probably a huge selling point for Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting right now, though it won’t be long. When Texas joins the SEC, the already tough recruiting contests between the Aggies and Longhorns will get even tougher. Here are some of the top prospects from the state of Texas that these two teams are still battling over in the 2022 cycle. 5 Star CB Denver Harris

5 star OT Devon Campbell

5 Star LB Harold Perkins

5 Star WR Evan Stewart 247Sports Josh Pate weighed in on the case, thinking it won’t make a huge difference. here what he said. Why are they in trouble? And so inevitably, someone says well, because Texas will be able to recruit the SEC. And I say and? Well, you know, kids are going to choose Texas now because they’re in the SEC. I asked, why is that? Then they say good, they always wanted to be in Texas, but now Texas is giving them the last reason with that SEC sticker on their helmet. I do not believe that. I’m not telling you that recruitment in Texas won’t improve. That won’t be the decisive lead Horns has over Aggies at all. I disagree with Pate because I believe that Texas joining the SEC should make a difference. The reason it will have little impact on the recruitment for the Aggies is that the Texas A&M Football team is in a much better place than the Texas Longhorns right now. In fact, the 5-year outlook for these two programs doesn’t compare, with Texas A&M taking a 4th-ranked finish and a 9-1 season, while the Longhorns have only matched that total twice in the past decade, both in seasons where she had a longer schedule. Jimbo Fisher has a unique opportunity to position his program to be the best SEC team in the state of Texas by the time the Longhorns arrive. Not only would this avoid the added difficulty associated with recruiting, but it would give Texas A&M a clear edge over their rival in the state. This is a situation that can go either way. Hopefully it will benefit the Aggies.

