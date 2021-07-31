Olympics roundup: Biles withdraws from 2 individual events; Dressel, Ledecky add more gold

TOKYO — Simone Biles, who was kicked out of the women’s team competition and withdrew from the finals of the all-around event after withdrawing her ability to sense where she was in the air, withdrew from the finals of the event in the vault and uneven bars, which will be contested Sunday.

USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body in the United States, said in a statement released late Friday that Biles has made the decision to withdraw from the jump and uneven bars finals “after further consultation with medical personnel.”

MyKayla Skinner replaces Biles and joins Jade Carey in the vault final. Skinner had the fourth best jump score in the qualifier but did not automatically reach the final due to a rule that limits each country to a maximum of two representatives in the final. The US will not get a replacement for Biles on the uneven bars, as no other American woman has scored high enough to earn a replacement spot.

Biles qualified for the floor exercise finals on Monday and the balance beam finals on Tuesday, and USA Gymnastics said she will be evaluated daily.

Gold for Dressel, Ledecky

Caeleb Dressel added another gold medal to his loot at the Summer Games and set a world record time to win the 100m butterfly. Earlier this week, Dressel won the 100 freestyle and helped the 4×100 freestyle relay to gold.

Dressel finished in 49.45 seconds and broke the record he set in 2019 by five hundredths of a second.

Katie Ledecky ended her Olympics with a win and took gold in the 800 freestyle. She finishes with two gold and two silver medals.

Women’s football escaped

Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty into a shootout and after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, the United States advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s football tournament 4-2.

American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Meidema’s opening attempt in the shootout. She then saved Aniek Nouwen’s shot before Rapinoe threw away her penalty.

The United States will then take on Canada, who advanced to the semi-finals 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

Swimming record

The Tokyo Games set their first individual world record in swimming when South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women’s 200m breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes 18.95 seconds.

The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blazing pace early in the race and took silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor took bronze in 2:20.84.

Russian Evgeny Rylov made a backstroke swing at the Tokyo Olympics. Rylov added the 200 backstroke title to his 100 back win, winning with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.29 seconds.

The silver went to American Ryan Murphy in 1:54.15, while Luke Greenbank from Great Britain took the bronze in 1:54.72.

No golden slam

The top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany, 1-6, 3-6, 6-1, in the semifinals of the tennis tournament. Zverev’s opponent in the gold medal match is Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Djokovic sought to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year.

follow gold

Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega won the Olympic Games’ first gold medal in athletics with a win in the men’s 10,000 meters.

Barega won in 27 minutes and 43.22 seconds to upset Ugandan world champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei. Cheptegei took the silver medal and Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda was third.

stripes

A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to help the US beat Japan 86-69 in the women’s basketball tournament.

The US has now won 51 consecutive games, going back to the bronze medal match at the 1992 Olympics.

Stripe stopped

The Canadian rowing team finished the U.S. string of three consecutive gold medals in eighth women.

Canada defeated the Americans with an impressive win from start to finish, ahead of New Zealand and China. The American boat was dropped by the leaders early in the race and was never in a medal battle.

water polo record

American women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she faced the ROC in the third period.

Steffens was all alone in the front for her 48th career goal at the Olympics. The 28-year-old Steffens is going for her third consecutive gold medal.

Just beach

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the knockout round for beach volleyball.

Starting in a drizzle and ending in a downpour, the number 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the game against the Netherlands, 22-20. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four straight runs and seven of the next eight to make it 21-17. In the tiebreak set they pulled away to beat the scoreless Dutch pair.