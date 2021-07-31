Cricket Captain 2021 Review | cricket web

Divy Tripathi | 02:49 BST July 31, 2021



Cricket Captain 2021, the latest iteration of Childish Thing’s Cricket Captain series, has a newer look with the introduction of a new logo, a yellow helmet, which is also present on the game’s map icon. There are also newer features in the game – it has the addition of a ‘Super Over’ to the game (unconfirmed reports suggest the New Zealand Parliament has a grim view on this development), allows the players to receive job offers from all over the world and made certain changes to the interface such as an updated database, the replacement of Target RPO (T.RPO) with Estimated RPO (E.RPO), etc.

During the first few hours of my game, where my performances went as smoothly as Dhoni’s tenure as captain of India, I was able to juggle between the different game modes on offer. There is the full game mode, where one can choose to play the First-Class, List A and Twenty 20 competitions of seven test countries: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand, (The Bangladesh career offers only Twenty20 leagues, no first-class team at the moment) along with the opportunity to lead their favorite national teams. There is an international career where players can focus solely on leading the twelve test countries.

Then there are custom series where players can host an unlimited number of fantasy matches, the all-time great series, the World Cup, Champions Cup, Twenty20 World Cup and classic test series with retro test series such as India tour of England 2007 ( India’s last test series win in England ) and 1983 New Zealand tour of England (the first time New Zealand won a test in England, courtesy of Lance Cairns).

The gameplay, and the same for the last few iterations, is a fun affair. The continued presence of the game’s newest format, The Hundred (introduced in Cricket Captain 2020 before the competition was even played in real life), would certainly interest several newer fans to the game.

One of the positives is that the game reflected the real-life form of certain players. Thus, Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best in the Test Championship final against New Zealand, while Rishabh Pant continued his exceptional form during the English Test series.

The E. RPO depends on the aggressive intent of the batsman (so someone like Andre Russell will automatically have a higher E. RPO compared to say a Virat Kohli, even if they are on the same aggression beam while hitting), the bowlers of the opponent, the state of play and how the batsman is in his innings. This helps in making hitting an interesting matter in the game.

Another good point while playing the game was the fact that teams like Ireland, Afghanistan etc. have a good schedule. This development would certainly please the fans of these parties.

But only discussing the positive of the game would give half the bill. As when I previously stated that my playing performance with Cricket Captain 2021 was as smooth as Dhoni’s tenure, I forgot to mention that I compared my performance in test runs with his captaincy in whites away from home, especially during India’s tour of England and Australia in 2011.

Likewise, the Cricket Captain has done a good job in certain departments but lacking in some places.

For starters, fans would expect an evolution over time in terms of gameplay, structure and content, but the Cricket Captain series seems to be doing the same at a slow pace. So while there are minor changes every year, such as the introduction of a new competition, DLS or Super over, overall the product remains the same.

An example of this is the coaching department. There are 8 batting/bowling sessions available in addition to 2 fielding sessions and 2 physio sessions. In previous versions there were only 8 practice sessions (batting/bowling) and no training was available for other players. The modern version seems to continue with the scheme of things, but gives a facelift to the whole operation by converting ‘No practice’ to ‘Standard Practice’ in the modern game and ‘Extra batting/bowling session’ instead of ‘ Batting/bowling session’ ‘ that were present in the older versions.

This means that basically little has changed in the way a player prepares his side for an encounter in recent years.

The ‘innovations’ present in the game are not something new or innovative, for example the Super Over is introduced into the game 13 years after it was first used on a cricket ground.

Another glaring issue is the omission of the women’s game, which has become the talking point of the sport in recent years, especially with the success of the World Twenty20 last year and the introduction of The Hundred. Its inclusion certainly wouldn’t hurt the franchise.

The point remains that these ‘newer’ changes shouldn’t be that hard to implement. Some of the other cricket management games of yesteryear allowed players to coach one of many international teams, including non-test playing countries, and switch sides long before Cricket Captain did the job.

No one expects a cricket management sim to offer graphics comparable to even the games from the EA Cricket/Codemasters era, but the players are taking an exception to the lack of novelty in the Cricket Captain series. This is easily measured by fan reactions on web forums and websites such as Steam.

The game does a great job of helping the avid cricket fans lead their favorite teams to victory and live out their cricketing fantasies. But the problem is, except for some minor changes, it plays the same way as previous versions of the game.

Cricket Captain is the most complete cricket management sim available today, but a major reason for that is that it is also the only cricket management sim currently on the market. You could discuss various changes/improvements to the game (such as the introduction of DRS, imprinting more classic matches, more interaction between the game interface and fans etc.), but the fact remains that it is difficult to make major improvements. see unless there is a change in market conditions.

By change in market conditions I refer to change in consumer preferences (a larger number of people start buying the games and start demanding changes in subsequent editions) or the emergence of a competitor that can produce a similar (cricket management title) but differentiated product, which it can battle it out with the Cricket Captain series for first place. Or perhaps the New Zealand Parliament could vote to divert significant resources from the island nation towards creating the perfect cricket management franchise. Of course, minus any Super Overs.