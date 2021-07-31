WVU adds Kevin Thomas to 2022 football league | WVU | Sports coverage of West Virginia Mountaineers





West Virginia doubled its tally of wide receivers in its football league from 2022, but likely surpassed that figure in terms of quality, with Neumann-Goretti wideout Kevin Thomas deploying on Friday. The deal came after a two-day delay during which Thomas pushed back his decision from Wednesday afternoon. That probably caused some consternation among some West Virginia fans and observers after the status of the Big 12 conference, but that situation apparently didn’t affect his final decision. Concerned. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZJqJz1loEb Kevin Thomas (@k_thomas8) July 30, 2021 Thomas chose the Mountaineer program from the final five, which include Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and WVU, after finding everything to his liking during an official visit in mid-June. He joins the standout Jarel Williams in the class, giving head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker a big, lean duo of passcatchers who can get to the ball from anywhere on the field. Kevin Thomas Player Page | WVU Football Class of 2022 Commitments Thomas received a scholarship offer from West Virginia more than a year ago, joining several other schools that recognized his talent early on. By the time his hiring reached its final stages, he had offers from some 20 institutions, including Arizona State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, UConn, and Virginia Tech in addition to his last five. Thomas uses a smooth, effortless running style that soaks up terrain with every stride and utilizes it both before and after the catch. He uses that underrated speed to get through the turns and deep into the field, and after catches he wastes no time getting out onto the field. This can also be seen in his kick-return work, where he shows no stuttering steps or hesitation after making the ball safe, instead maximizing his recoil with attacks straight to the field. Get all our print editions with your subscription today! Thomas also shows an excellent understanding of many of the game’s finer points. He knows the difference in running routes when lined up on the short or wide side of the formation, recognizing his available space and using it effectively. For example, on deep routes on the short side, he doesn’t run to the sidelines, but piles up his defender behind him after gaining an advantage in the field. He also understands the importance of blocking in position and can effectively roll off his 195 pounds to keep defenders out of the game. The Pennsylvania is the 16e player in West Virginia’s 2022 football recruiting class, continuing an alternating streak of recent defensive and offensive engagements throughout the month. Starting with cornerback Jacolby Spells on July 4, WVU has landed six pledges in the past 26 days.

