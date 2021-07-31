Katie Ledecky wins 3rd-straight 800 free, becomes 37th Olympian with 10 medals





TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES American swimmerKatie Ledecky has a pool full of firsts, bests, musts and other various superlatives, and on Saturday she added another: she joined an exclusive group of three as women who three-peat in an individual Olympic event. Ledecky won the women’s 800 free Saturday morning in Tokyo. That’s her 3rd consecutive gold medal in the event: first winning in 2012 at 15 (which was the surprise), repeat in 2016 (which was inevitable), and now in 2021 (which brought some nerves). The only two swimmers to achieve this are HungarianKrisztina Egerszegi, who won three consecutive gold medals in the 200 at the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics; and AustralianDawn Fraser, who won the 100 free at the 1956, 1960 and 1964 Olympics. Egerszegi was 22 when she won her 3rd, Fraser was 27 when she won her 3rd in a row and Ledecky is now 24. Ledecky’s time of 8:12.57 was slower than her unrivaled 8:04.79 world record in 2016, but faster than her breakthrough 8:14.63 in London in 2012. However, her margin in Tokyo was the smallest of her three wins: Victory Margins: 2012 – 4.13 seconds

2016 – 11.38 seconds

2020(1) – 1.26 seconds YoungAriarne Titmus, who won their previous two head-to-head encounters in this encounter in the 200 and 400 free, Ledecky pushed all the way and forced her to work. Ledecky showed the courage to win anyway, but the world is closing in on her. Ledecky is historically old for elite women’s distance freestylers, which feels odd at only 24, and at 27, the world will likely continue to shut her down. But at least she has a shot at a 4th straight. Ledecky pledged after the race to swim at least until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, saying 2028 was also a possibility. A handful of others have won three gold medals in a row in relay events, such as the AustralianCate Campbell, who has been on the last three gold medals by winning 400 free relays. That is her 2nd gold medal and 4th overall medal of this competition, as well as her 8th gold medal and 10th medal overall. That makes her one of 37 Olympians in modern games with double-digit medals. That list is topped by a swimmer, Michael Phelps, who has 28. Most Olympic medals of all time, swimmers: Michael Phelps – 28

Jenny Thompson – 12

Ryan Lochte – 12

Dara Torres – 12

Natalie Coughlin – 12

Mark Spitz – 11

Matt Biondi – 11

Franziska van Almsick – 10

Gary Hall Jr – 10

Natalie Coughlin – 10

Allison Schmitt – 10

Katie Ledecky – 10 All but one of the swimmers with double-digit medals are Americans, thanks in large part to historic relay success. The exception is GermanFranziska van Almsick, who won 4 silver and 6 bronze medals from 1992 to 2004. The next non-American with the most medals is Australian Ian Thorpe. Another AustralianEmma McKeon, has 8, with three more chances to join the double-digit club this week.

