Green Level football coach Ben Goudeau looks ahead to the program’s second varsity season

Hello everyone, welcome to high school. OT I’m Kyle Morton, joined today by Ben Goudeau, the head coach of the Green Level Gators football team coming into the year 2021 of their inaugural varsity season. Uh Ben, how, how has the summer been so far you guys are ready for the season? It’s been good. It’s nice to have full summer back. You know, obviously nobody had that last season, so we were able to go back into the weight room, get back on the field, we could do about seven out of seven events to get our, our skill guys make you finished. Um were even able to get our alignment, some work and some linemen challenge stuff. We have been able to compete. We pretty much did everything we couldn’t to go into that first varsity season. We were able to catch up and get some of that. And er, that’s been a huge help to us and we’ve just gotten the energy back as we prepare for what will be our first season with a full senior through the senior class. Yes of course that will be the theme for you last year have some real senior experience and leadership in this team with no seniors you did win you beat Riverside Durham early in your season. How big was that? Just get that out of the way quickly and don’t have to carry that pressure this year. I’m still looking for the first one. Yes, that was big. Uh definitely a great way to start things. Our boys were thrilled. Um you know we’re working really hard in that short amount of time getting ready for the season, uh and, you know, the expectation was that we would compete and compete and show off and, you know, surprise some people and know you, we were able to get that first win and, you know, it was, it was good and it was bad, of course great to get that monkey off the back. But uh, you know, I didn’t realize how challenging it would be to win high school football games and, and we felt that for the rest of the season and that’s, you know, we expected that and so it is and so it should be. But it was certainly a great way to start. You know, a football program. You’ve had some kind of push for the past eight years. That is, many more schools have sprung up in the southern half of Wake County, you’re now in a conference that’s really just Apex and schools plus Holly Springs. How exciting it is to have, you know, so much closeness between all the teams that are going to play and in your rivals at the conference. Yes, it’s great. It’s uh, it’s very, every school is very close together, you know, pretty much into 55’s like you said, Apex Carrie. Um, what that will do is, uh, you know, it’s, it’s, there’s a lot of rivalry. So, uh, it’s interesting because, you know, I grew up with just a few of the schools in the conference. Um, you know, now of course we’ve added a few, including ourselves over the course of the last decade or so. Um, and what it has done is it has built new rivalry and everyone is so close together, everyone knows each other. It just makes it very competitive. It’s a great conference. We are looking forward to. Some great soccer teams in the conference will be very competitive. It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s one of those where I think it’s right, everyone benefits from having a real top and, you know, with holly sources carrying a real conference that includes all those schools , However? Uh, you know, you’re in first year with seniors. Um, you know, I’m sure there’s a level of dreaming and then, you know, more realistic expectations that come with this group and going through everything as a senior is the first time. What are your goals for the season and what do you need to do to achieve them? Yes. So last year we had a hard time. You know, it was one of those things, like I said before, where you get that first win and then you don’t really realize how challenging it is to win a high school football game. Um So we’re going to build on that experience we had last year. You know, we’ve got everyone essentially coming back. So we’ve got a lot of guys who have that varsity experience to feel what it feels like to play in a high school varsity football game. So, you know, we are, our goal is to have a winning record. So that’s, you know, that’s what our players will strive for. That is what our technical staff will strive for. Utilities. We feel like we have a football team that can have a winning record and that’s our goal. Uh What do we have to do to achieve that? Um you know, from a pure XS and O. Point of view, you know, we need to improve on the things we struggled with on offense last year. We need to generate more explosive play, eliminate turnover when defending or defending a job last year. But on the defense, uh, we have to, you know, run those long rides and some of them, yeah, keep them out of the end zone. We do that well, turning those long rides into maybe some power transitions, er, explosive attacks on the defense. And then our dedicated teams did a great job last year. We must continue to improve special teams and the goal will be to win when the special teams compete in every game. Um if you are an emerging program trying to compete with already established programs you have to win in special teams. Mmm. With the pandemic and kind of crowd restrictions. Last year you had a varsity season but nobody you know except your opponents and some parents actually saw you guys play for people around be it students and opponents fans or just football fans in general that might come out for a game. Stylistically, what can people expect from Nice this year? Yeah, I mean, we’re going to be an exciting team to watch. We have, we have wonderful children. So you’ll see, you’ll see some disciplined kids, you’ll see guys trying their best. It is on, in all three phases. We have a great uh administration. We have a great athletic director, when we have these varsity home games with, you know, with fans in the stands for the first time, it becomes a spectacle and it becomes something fun to come out and watch. Um, and we plan to win football games, so you know, it’s always good to see the home team win and uh, you know, that’s the plan this year and it’s, you know, besides, it’s just it’s going to be a great atmosphere, I have a great band, just great support everywhere. So it’s going to be, we’re going to go back to what Friday night really should be, um, under the lights and that’s going to be exciting. Absolute. You now have a talented quarterback with some experience under his belt and carter Devereaux, really exciting running back and cam chapman. How nice it is to have a duo like that pushing the attack on the two most important positions in terms of ball handling. Yes, it’s huge. You know, those guys have worked together for this, this will happen in year three. it’s very important to have an experienced quarterback, you know, that gives you an immediate advantage. And we have a man entering his third year as a starter. For us in 30 years as a starter on the attack. Um, those, those two, you know, they worked hard, they’re, they’re reliable, they’re great leaders. Um, so that’s going to be really helpful as we go into this first year with the full freshman through senior grade. Uh, yeah, it’s the first year with seniors. So you’re basically giving everyone back, except anyone who may have moved or relocated. Um, what’s it like, how have you seen the culture in this group developing? And uh, do you think that gives you an advantage that these guys have been together all the time and other teams are going to try and figure things out, in terms of positioning and chemistry. Yes, it is very beneficial. You know, we have guys who were a little more confident now. Um, everyone has gotten used to the way this program is set up and what we’re going to do in the future. We had, it was almost a little hole with, with Covid and all the different protocols and the things we couldn’t do. Um and that, you know, that affected everyone, including ourselves. But we’ve gone back to what the guys are used to and what our culture will be like and the focus on the details and the little things in the discipline that we kind of lost track of last season. So we got that back and things are moving really well as we go into this season. It’s uh, it’s very similar to what we had when we started the program, which is exciting because there was a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, um, and to be able to hold that as we come into year three is eh , it’s very important. Okay, Green Level Gators head coach Ben Goudeau. Thank you for your time. Good luck this season. I know we’re all excited to see what football Friday Green level style is going to look like. So good luck and we’ll see you again. Thank you, Kyle. I can appreciate.