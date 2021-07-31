Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – July 30, 2021

PHOENIX — It was far from certain that Asdrbal Cabrera would wear an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform on Friday night.

But MLB’s trade deadline during the afternoon came and went, and the last place Diamondbacks didn’t hand him out to a contender. So, the veteran infielder was in the lineup, reached base five times and delivered the game-winning hit.

Cabrera’s soft, looping double into left field scored Daulton Varsho in the 10th inning and the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. Cabrera, 35, said the at bat went as planned.

I was looking for something I could hit to left field, Cabrera said. I saw the ball very well today, walked three times and tried to put the ball in play to get that point.

Varsho led off the 10th inning at second base. Jimmy Nelson (1-2) knocked out Josh VanMeter on a slow liner for the first out, then Cabrera followed with a blooper falling in front of leftfielder AJ Pollock. He couldn’t shoot home fast enough to catch the swift Varsho, who scored while standing.

Lucky for us, Asdrubals is still here and got the big hit, said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.

The Diamondbacks still have the worst record in the majors at 33-71, but have played better since the All-Star break with a 7-5 score. VanMeter had three doubles and three RBI’s. Cabrera had two hits and three walks.

Matt Peacock (4-6) took the win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning. Los Angeles fell to 1-11 in games in extra innings.

We obviously didn’t play well in extra innings, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers trailed 5-2 and went into seventh. Billy McKinney and Matt Beaty hit back-to-back singles before Chris Taylor drove them home with a triple to the deep right center to make it 5-4.

But then the Diamondbacks brought in left-handed Miguel Aguilar to make his big league debut and the 29-year-old promptly knocked out Max Muncy, popped out Justin Turner and the coaxed Corey Seager grounded out to put Taylor in third. place to be stranded. .

The Dodgers rallied again in the eighth and Albert Pujols hit a two-out, pinch-hit single, the 3,287th hit of his career to make the game 5-all.

D-backs starter Zac Gallen threw six innings and gave up two runs on five hits and one walk. He knocked out eight. Gallen pushed through to sixth when Chris Taylor led off with a solo home run. The Dodgers then loaded the bases, but moved only one more run on a sac-fly by AJ Pollock that made it 3-2.

The Dodgers played their first game since taking over three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and All-Star Trea Turner in a deal with the Washington Nationals earlier Friday. They also added lefthanded pitcher Danny Duffy in a trade with the Royals.

None of those players were with the team on Friday. Scherzer and Duffy are expected to arrive on Saturday, while Turner is on the COVID-19 injured list and expected to miss at least another week. Roberts said Scherzer would likely make his first start for the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Dodgers-starter Tony Gonsolin walked the bases loaded in the second and Josh VanMeter made him pay with a two-out, two-run double to give the D-backs a 2-0 lead. Gonsolin then walked Asdrubal Cabrera and was ejected after only 1 2/3 inning.

Just wasn’t sharp with his stuff, the walks, Roberts said of Gonsolin. Any game, walks will hurt you. We had nine tonight. That’s just not good enough.

Phil Bickford came out of the jam by sending Kole Calhoun flying left for the third out. Gonsolin walked five batters and struckout only 24 out of 55 pitches.

D-BACKS COVID-19 PROBLEMS

The Diamondbacks are dealing with their first COVID-19 outbreak of the season after reliever No Ramirez and outfielder Stuart Fairchild tested positive for the virus. Lovullo said both players have symptoms.

Three other players, pitchers Joe Mantiply and Riley Smith, were also placed on the injured list along with Pavin Smith due to contact tracing.

That was partly the reason for a flurry of D-backs roster moves. C Carson Kelly, RHP JB Bukauskas, LHP Miguel Aguilar, LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Stefan Crichton and INF Drew Ellis were all activated. INF Jake Hager was also available for the D-backs after being claimed from waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

SEAGER RETURNS

The Dodgers activated Seager off the 60-day injured list on Friday and he was in the starting lineup, playing shortstop and batting cleanup. Seager missed more than two months with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch on May 15.

NICE DEBUT

Drew Ellis hit a pinch-hit, line drive single to left field in his first big league at bat in the sixth inning. Ellis, 25, was the team’s second round draft pick in 2017 and played in college in Louisville.

Ellis later scored in the inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.

NEXT ONE

The Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly (7-7, 4.39 ERA) to the mound on Saturday. The Dodgers have not announced their starter and manager Dave Roberts said it will likely be a bullpen game.

——