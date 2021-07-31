Hockey women keep QF hopes alive, Kamalpreet makes discus final





PV Sindhu’s semifinal against Tai Tzu Ying will be India’s biggest match of the day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31. Boxer Pooja Rani will also be in the medal battle. Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team defeated South Africa and is dependent on the result of Ireland vs. Great Britain to know if they make it to the quarter-finals. Scroll down to see all the Indians LIVE in action! Saturday preview | Friday recap | Main dates | Athletes | Medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results LIVE NOW GOLF: Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Rounds 2 and 3, features Anirban Lahiri and Udayan S Mane in action. THE SAILING: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in action in race 11 (out of 12) of the 49er men’s single sculls. RESULTS UNTIL NOW ATHLETICS: Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the women’s discus final on August 2, after finishing second in Group B with a best time of 64m. Seema Punia, in Group A, did not reach the final after a best throw of 60.57m. ARCHERY: Atanu Das lost 6-4 to Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarter final, ending his Tokyo Olympics. He was the last Indian archer to compete at the Games. BOXING: Amit Panghal lost 4-1 to Yuberjen Martinez of Colombia in the men’s 16 flyweight round. What went wrong for Panghal, one of India’s top medal contenders to come in? HOCKEY: Vandana Katariya scored a hat trick while Indian women beat South Africa 4-3 to keep their hopes alive in the quarterfinals. Ireland must beat Great Britain and maintain their better goal difference to make the last eight over India. Ireland is currently two goals ahead of India. Any other result means India advances to the quarter-finals. Ireland will play Great Britain at 5:15 PM. SHOOT: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant fail to make the 3 positions of the women’s 50m rifle after finishing 15th and 33rd respectively in qualifying. SHORTLY 3.20 pm — BADMINTON: Women’s singles semi-final will PV Sindhu her rivalry with Tai Tzu Ying . see refresh 3:36 PM — BOXING: Pooja Rani takes on China’s Li Qian in the Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal [winner is assured a medal] 3:40 PM — ATHLETICS: Men’s Long Jump Qualifier has M Sreeshankar in action LIVE updates appear below. (Wait a while for the blog to load. If not, click here.)

