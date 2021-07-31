Sports
San Francisco Giants take over Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs for two prospects
SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant has long been the face of the Chicago Cubs. His new bosses in San Francisco were elated that joining the Giants meant so much to him, despite the emotions of leaving the only major league team he has ever known.
Growing up in Las Vegas, Bryant loved to watch Giants take out Barry Bonds — and now the versatile star gets the chance to play not only in the former homerun king position in left field, but all over the diamond.
First place Giants made a big splash just before Friday’s trading deadline by signing Bryant from the Cubs for two minor leaguers.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be a Giant,” said Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations. “I’ve had a number of phone calls after dealing with players. I’ve never spoken to a player more excited about coming to a new organization.”
The 29-year-old Bryant, whose 2016 NL MVP season helped the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years, was notified while wearing his Chicago uniform and shown fighting emotions in the dugout of the visitors in Washington.
The Giants hoped Bryant could make it across the country in time for Saturday afternoon’s game with the Astros at Oracle Park, though his travel plans were still being finalized as San Francisco prepared to host Houston in the series opener.
“I just feel like he’s a perfect fit for our roster and getting a new right-handed bat,” Zaidi said. “Given the fit, it’s a conversation we’ve had with the Cubs for a while.”
San Francisco was looking for an experienced third baseman who can also play in multiple positions, as the club has been in the hot corner without Evan Longoria since June 5 due to a sprained shoulder when he was injured in a collision with short stop Brandon Crawford. Longoria is on the 60-day injured list.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler can imagine Bryant playing multiple positions in the same game, from the second to the fifth at bat, and Zaidi called him “a modern ball player.”
Chicago received righthander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario in the deal, with the Giants taking up the remainder of Bryant’s hefty contract that will pay him $19.5 million this year.
The 29-year-old Bryant, who could become a free agent after this season, was one of the best players on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold several stars. He hits .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI’s.
Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year for his MVP campaign a year later.
The surprising Giants started the day with a three game lead in NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Francisco watched anxiously as the Dodgers took over ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
Kapler said everyone at the clubhouse would like to welcome Bryant.
“Today was very important to us,” Kapler said. “The players, I think they will get a real boost of confidence from the step we have taken.”
Canario, 21, hit .235 this season with nine homeruns and 29 RBI’s in 65 games for Class A San Jose. According to MLB.com, he was the Giants’ ninth candidate.
The 24-year-old Kilian is 6-2 this year with a 2.13 ERA in 15 starts between Class A Eugene and Double-A Richmond. He struckout 96 and walked only nine batters in 84 2/3 innings.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31922599/san-francisco-giants-reach-deal-acquire-kris-bryant-chicago-cubs-sources-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]