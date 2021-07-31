San Francisco Giants take over Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs for two prospects

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant has long been the face of the Chicago Cubs. His new bosses in San Francisco were elated that joining the Giants meant so much to him, despite the emotions of leaving the only major league team he has ever known.

Growing up in Las Vegas, Bryant loved to watch Giants take out Barry Bonds — and now the versatile star gets the chance to play not only in the former homerun king position in left field, but all over the diamond.

First place Giants made a big splash just before Friday’s trading deadline by signing Bryant from the Cubs for two minor leaguers.



“I couldn’t be more excited to be a Giant,” said Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations. “I’ve had a number of phone calls after dealing with players. I’ve never spoken to a player more excited about coming to a new organization.”

The 29-year-old Bryant, whose 2016 NL MVP season helped the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years, was notified while wearing his Chicago uniform and shown fighting emotions in the dugout of the visitors in Washington.

The Giants hoped Bryant could make it across the country in time for Saturday afternoon’s game with the Astros at Oracle Park, though his travel plans were still being finalized as San Francisco prepared to host Houston in the series opener.

“I just feel like he’s a perfect fit for our roster and getting a new right-handed bat,” Zaidi said. “Given the fit, it’s a conversation we’ve had with the Cubs for a while.”

San Francisco was looking for an experienced third baseman who can also play in multiple positions, as the club has been in the hot corner without Evan Longoria since June 5 due to a sprained shoulder when he was injured in a collision with short stop Brandon Crawford. Longoria is on the 60-day injured list.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler can imagine Bryant playing multiple positions in the same game, from the second to the fifth at bat, and Zaidi called him “a modern ball player.”

Chicago received righthander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario in the deal, with the Giants taking up the remainder of Bryant’s hefty contract that will pay him $19.5 million this year.

The 29-year-old Bryant, who could become a free agent after this season, was one of the best players on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold several stars. He hits .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI’s.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year for his MVP campaign a year later.

The surprising Giants started the day with a three game lead in NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco watched anxiously as the Dodgers took over ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Kapler said everyone at the clubhouse would like to welcome Bryant.

“Today was very important to us,” Kapler said. “The players, I think they will get a real boost of confidence from the step we have taken.”

Canario, 21, hit .235 this season with nine homeruns and 29 RBI’s in 65 games for Class A San Jose. According to MLB.com, he was the Giants’ ninth candidate.

The 24-year-old Kilian is 6-2 this year with a 2.13 ERA in 15 starts between Class A Eugene and Double-A Richmond. He struckout 96 and walked only nine batters in 84 2/3 innings.