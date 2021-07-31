Afg vs Pak ODIs 2021





News Asadullah Khan claims the squad was selected for the ODI series against Pakistan without his knowledge

Asadullah Khan has resigned from his position as head of the selection committee of the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) because he claims that the roster for the upcoming “home” ODI series against Pakistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka, is without his nod. was completed. Khan cited in letters to the board – seen by ESPNcricinfo – “too much interruption” and interference from “non-cricketers” in the board, who “have no knowledge of the players and selection” as the main reasons for his decision to step down. Khan sent his letter of resignation (accepted on July 27) to ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai on July 24, the day after the squad of 17 for the historic series – it is the first bilateral ODI series between the two sides – was named, with Hashmatullah Shahidi as captain and five unlimited players in the mix: Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad. In his letter to Yusefzai, Khan listed six main reasons for his move. Not getting the “selection committee members” he’s been asking for since his appointment “Too much interruption” in his job as master selector The involvement of “non-cricketers” who “have no knowledge of players and roster” Not allowed to “talk and have my say” in selection matters Didn’t get an appointment with the chairman, Yusefzai, despite asking for it for the past three months Left in the dark about the final roster for the Pakistani ODIs Khan was appointed chief selector in March this year after a lengthy process that involved interviewing a number of candidates. He made the move because of his experience at home in Afghanistan – a former cricketer, he has worked extensively as a coach and video analyst. He was also the acting CEO of the ACB for a short period in 2019. The ACB had revamped the selection plan earlier this year, abolishing the conventional selection committee and instead forming a selection department with Khan at the helm. He is said to be assisted by advisers and data analysts, but it is learned that no one has been recruited, as he stated in the letter. More to follow… Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo’s Pakistan correspondent

