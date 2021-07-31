Jian Fang Lay becomes cult figure of Australian table tennis at sixth Olympics | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

YOUuntil this month, few Australian sports fans had heard of Jian Fang Lay. Despite appearing at every Olympics since Sydney 2000 and winning seven Commonwealth Games medals, the 48-year-old had flown under the radar. With minimal funding and limited media coverage, Australian table tennis players too often toil into oblivion.

No longer. By competing in Tokyo 2020, Lay has become one of only two Australian women to have competed in six Olympics. Her run to the third round of the women’s singles table tennis competition captivated the nation. Lay has become a cult figure. On Sunday she will be back at the table in the teams competition.

I’m scared to go out now, Lay laughs when asked about her newfound fame at home. Everyone knows about me. I am very grateful that Australia supports all posts, go go go. It means a lot.

Born in China, Lay moved to Melbourne in 1994 and quickly became one of Australia’s top table tennis players. She trotted around the world for much of the ensuing two and a half decades to represent Australia at Oceanic Championships, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Lay, mother of two, has spoken of her gratitude to her husband, Jorge Lay, for his support as she represented Australia. He gives me all the support, taking annual leave from work so he can take care of our kids while I’m gone, she said in 2017.

Lay was a late call up to the Tokyo Games following the withdrawal of Stephanie Sang. Lay says she wasn’t bothered by her late addition. I wasn’t worried about it, she says. When I heard that I was joining the team, I was very excited.

But Australias table tennis head coach John Murphy speaks glowingly of Lays willingness to accept the last minute roster spot. It just shows how professional Jian is, he says. She was prepared and ready even on the late notice.

Australia’s Jian Fang Lay punches her coach during her round two match in Tokyo. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Lay, ranked 156th in the world Australia’s highest ranked player had a successful start to her Tokyo campaign. She defeated Cubas Daniela Fonseca in qualifying, before beating Italy’s Debora Vivarelli in the first round. Lay then defeated Poland’s Qian Li to advance to the third round, equaling her best Olympic individual performance.

But Lay’s dream run would end on Tuesday, losing four sets to three-time European champion and Rio 2016 silver medalist Han Ying of Germany. It was heartbreaking for Lay, who was leading 5-0 at one point in the first set, but suffered a controversial refereeing decision that saw the first set tied after a fight back from her opponent.

The umpire passed the point to the German player, Lay says, apparently still disappointed by the call. That’s why I lost the first game. The second game I was still thinking a bit [about it]. But she is a very good player. I tried my best.

With Germany and Australia facing each other in the teams competition on Sunday, a rematch may be on the horizon. Maybe I’ll play her again, she adds. But the second time I’ll know what to do.

Head coach Murphy says he is grateful for the experience Lay brings to the team. The most important thing she brings to Australia is her belief that she can win on the biggest stage, he says. That shows up here at the Olympics when you go to play a European champion, a multiple European champion, it shows the next generation of Australian players that it is possible to compete at the highest level. That’s a big part of that persuasion factor.

Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Murphy is also grateful for the boost to his sporting profile in Australia. The sport is approaching a financial cliff after the Australian Institute of Sport halted Table Tennis Australia’s able-bodied high-performance funding for 2021-2022. Previously, they were paid a quarter of a million dollars every year.

It’s been huge for table tennis to have the coverage that Jian has been able to achieve, with the results she’s had here in Tokyo, Murphy says. Obviously from a grassroots perspective we will have an influx of young players inspired by the achievements of Jian and the team.

From a performance perspective, we built next year’s Commonwealth Games and the Paris Olympics with Jian firmly in our plans, he continues. Any player who can achieve the results that Jian did here would go to the Commonwealth Games with a chance to win medals. So from a performance perspective, it’s huge for us.

The humble Lay doesn’t think that far ahead. Six Olympics is a big achievement for myself and also for my team, she says. I think it’s still a long time to go [to Paris] three years is a long time. I have a plan for a year, don’t think too much [about the longer-term].

Instead, Lay is just happy that her sport is enjoying a newfound popularity in Australia. Now many people know how good table tennis is, she says. Table tennis is a mind game, you know. You have to play smart and fast.