Meet Raven Saunders, the Joker mask-wearing shot putter on a mission to destigmatize mental health”

With her green and purple hair and a grinning Joker mask, Team USA shot putter Raven Saunders set social media on fire during her debut at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

These are the second Olympics for the 25-year-old South Carolina native, and this time she has her eyes set on a gold medal.

I want to bring that gold back to Charleston, Saunders told the Post and Courtier in an interview before going to Tokyo.

Saunders’ drive to Tokyo was anything but a joke. Her path to success has interspersed with bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts, something she’s been talking about candidly for years in the hopes sharing her experiences will help others.

Who is Raven Saunders?

Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Saunders grew up playing basketball before starting track and field after she stopped growing.

Saunders quickly rose through the rankings, winning the Pan American Junior Championship, the 2014 USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championship, and the 2014 New Balance Indoor and Outdoor National Championships. She broke South Carolina’s shot put record by 11 feet and won the state discus championship by 42 feet.

While in Southern Illinois and then the University of Mississippi, Saunders University Career Highlights include a four-time NCAA champion, three-time SEC champion, and seven-time All-American. She left Ole Miss in 2018 to resolve personal and medical issues.

Saunders finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics

In 2016, Team USA called on the then 21-year-old to join the Track and Field squad for the Rio Olympics.

I loved every bit of it, she recalled in a recent interview. I remember walking to the opening ceremony and I thought, yes, I’m here. I’ve arrived, I belong here.’

She placed fifth in the Olympic shot put competition, with her last throw of 19.35m.

Mayor John Tecklenburg has declared August 17, 2016 Raven Saunders Day

Despite not making the podium, when Saunders returned to the US from Rio, Saunders was greeted with a parade in her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also declared August 17, 2016, Raven Saunders Day. It was an honor that came as a surprise to Saunders, who thought she was attending a meet-and-greet at her old high school before receiving the surprise announcement, according to local reports.

Saunders Hulk, Joker masks are taking social media by storm

Saunders qualified for her second Olympics wearing a Hulk mask and a head of hair dyed green.

You don’t mess with the Hulk, Saunders said during the track and field games in Eugene, Oregon. Because when you see the Hulk, you go the other way.

She threw her personal best and broke a trial record. Her reaction sparked a viral social media moment when she looked into the camera and yelled, Let’s go. Charleston, South Carolina. Were here!

Comedian and former Saturday Night Night alum Leslie Jones responded to Saunders celebration on Twitter, saying in a video:, she hyped. Have you seen the guns on her?

However, Saunders’ record was surpassed just minutes later by fellow American Olympic team member Jessica Ramsey.

Why the Hulk?

The Hulk was a nickname given to her in high school and Saunders has come to adopt it as an alter ego of sorts.

It’s like a mixture of focus and anger and aggression and power, and I feel like that’s all that is shot put, Saunderstold World Athleticsfrom her alter ego in 2018. Once I turn into the Hulk, he takes over.

In Tokyo, Saunders debuted with a new mask: the Joker. Wearing her Team USA shirt and oversized futuristic sunglasses, she also revamped her hair color and added purple on the left side of her head. The look once again took social media by storm.

Raven Saunders has a chance to win gold in women’s shot put final

Saunders threw the third highest score (18.80 meters) behind Chinese pitchers Gong Lijiao (19.46 meters) and Song Jiayuan (19.23 meters) to qualify for the final of the women’s shot put.

Saunders will compete for a gold medal in the final at 9:35 p.m. ET on July 31.

For more information about watching the shot put at the Tokyo Olympics, how the competition works and who is participating, Click here.

The shot put star is another athlete who has raised awareness about mental health

After returning to the United States from the Rio Olympics, Saunders said she soon began to feel lost and empty.

Despite a long list of achievements and an Olympic appearance at age 20 under Saunder’s strong exterior, she was depressed.

It was just a lot of pressure, Saunders told Olympics.com. And also because I was quite young on my journey and seeing friends living the life I wanted at the time, it just became a heavy burden for me mentally.

In 2018, Saunders found himself in a dark place and contemplating suicide. She was throwing a coin from ending her life when she received a text from her therapist assuring her she was worth it and begging her to hang in there.

Her assistant athletic director took her to a hospital and from there I went to my first mental institution and got some help, she told Marie Claire in an interview. There, Saunders began developing new tools for coping with stress and depression, as well as separating herself from her performance as a person.

They helped me realize that you are not your sport. You’re Raven, that’s good at what you do. And because I was able to separate the two and appreciate myself as a person and then myself as an athlete, I really opened myself up to being really happy, she told Olympics.com. Just focusing on myself for a moment, after years and years of being non-stop focused on the track, it was great, it was necessary, it was a great break. And it was life saving.

Saunders is now part of a generation of elite black athletes who have taken their mental health into their own hands and have spoken openly about their struggles.

She recently participated in a short PBS documentary for the Well Beings campaign, that works to destigmatize the battle with mental health and create awareness and resources for better health for all.

In it, she shares how she found the strength to cope with childhood trauma, celebrity pitfalls, and suicidal thoughts to become an athlete’s mental health advocate.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. click here to open the story in your web browser.