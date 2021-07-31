Agar’s plan to bring the backyard to Asia

In case you don’t know me: Ashton Agar

It will be nearly a decade after his spectacular entry into international cricket when Ashton Agar’s next test opportunity is likely to present itself, for which the spinner looks even further back into the past for inspiration.

Australia’s preparation for the T20 World Cup has brought Agar back to Bangladesh, the country where he played the most recent of his four friendlies in a harrowing 1-1 series draw in 2017.

In the intervening years, the left arm has become an integral part of the Australian T20 side, while it could also emerge as a more regular presence in 50-over cricket after an all-out effort in the Aussies’ ODI series decider against West India in Barbados this week that received critical acclaim from coach Justin Langer.

The prospect of three test trips to the subcontinent in the space of 12 months beginning early next year marks Agar’s best hopes of pulling the Baggy Green again.

Not that he had marked any of the series in his diary.

“To be honest, I couldn’t even tell you that those tours are going on,” Agar told cricket.com.au when asked about Australia’s suggested tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India in 2022-23, all for World Test Championship points.

His last test campaign four years ago started with a vote of confidence; he got the nod to replace Steve O’Keefe as Nathan Lyon’s spin partner for the series opener in Dhaka, despite O’Keefe finishing the previous Indian tour as Australia’s joint leading wicket-taker, along with Lyon .

But the unusual circumstances of the second and final Test in Chittagong were less of an endorsement, with O’Keefe unexpectedly called up from outside the tour squad and eventually bowling 22 overs to Agar’s five in the second innings.

The Western Australian was then overlooked on Australia’s next trip to Asia, a series of two tests against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018.

“I have learned a lot and have been through a lot since then,” said Agar, looking back on the 2017 Bangladesh series.

“I have a little more courage to go out and try different things, almost like playing in the backyard and all of a sudden you get this idea in your head that ‘This could work’ and you just do it.

“You don’t worry about what it looks like or what happens if it goes wrong.

“You Only Think” “What happens if things go well?”.

“That’s how I feel at the moment, to try that in the Testarena on a rotating field. That would be really nice.”

Agar knows he will not be a boot-in next year to play alongside Lyon.

Mitchell Swepson was the Marsh Sheffield Shield’s lead spin bowler last season, spending the test summer as Lyon’s backup, while Adam Zampa, the limited-excess star, has insisted that his knowledge of the subcontinent can make up for his lack of first-class cricket can more than make up for it. during the past years.

But turning the left arm has been a crucial ingredient for teams hoping to climb what Langer has described as “Australian cricket’s Mount Everest” – winning a test series in India.

Langer was part of one of only two visiting Test sides to have accomplished this feat this century, and Australia’s 2004 success was unusual as they not only owned a once-in-a-lifetime leg spinner in Shane Warne , but also a hugely experienced and remarkably disciplined three-man attack.

The most common approach for teams visiting India is that of the only other recent triumphant touring team, England in 2012, in which they found an effective left arm spinner (Monty Panesar) to team up with an orthodox off-spinner from the class (Graeme Swann ).

It is the method preferred by India itself, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (and more recently Axar Patel) proving an unstoppable left-right spin combination.

October 2020 | Agar rewards WA with adult hundred

“It just helps if you have someone who turns away from the bat and someone who turns, or someone who always turns away,” said Agar, whose Sri Lankan heritage is from his Colombo-born mother Sonia. “It’s a bigger challenge for the batsmen.

“There are always footprints in different places and you want someone who always has them in play.

“You have to have a much greater problem-solving ability when you’re out there because you have a much wider range (of delivery options) to choose from.

“I try to be” That left arm spinner.

“I’ve never tried to be Nathan Lyon. My chances for Australia started in red cricket, but now they’re coming in white cricket too – I think that certainly counts for something.”

Agar could be holding some sort of backyard reunion next week if recent ODI debutant Wes Agar is picked to team his older brother in green and gold for the first time in the five-game streak against Bangladesh.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc) , Adam Zampa. Traveling Reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar , Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

(all matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)