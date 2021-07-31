LSU Announces Football Players 97.4% Vaccinated, 100% Coaches and Support Staff | LSU





LSU posted a short but impressive message on social media on Friday about the vaccination coverage of football teams against the corona virus. The LSU football Twitter account posted an image of a gloved hand raising an LSU football helmet, stating that 97.4% of players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The message also said that all 100% of LSU football coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers have been fully vaccinated. Above the image were four words: Lets Do Our Part. A series of questions to coaches at SEC Football Media Days last week in Hoover, Alabama, revealed that LSU was one of at least five teams with a vaccination coverage of 80% or higher. The list also included Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. High vaccination coverage could be key this season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on media days that unlike the 2020 season, which was reworked into a 10-game SEC schedule, no dates will be added for postponements. That means a team with a COVID-19 outbreak may not be able to field enough players to play a match and may have to give up. If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. You’d play according to plan, Sankey said. That means your team needs to be healthy in order to compete, and if not, that match won’t be rescheduled. So, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point. While the final decision has not been made by LSU’s newly installed leadership, students returning to campus in a few weeks will likely… As in 2020, the SEC requires a minimum of 53 players to play a game. LSU completed its 10-game schedule in 2020, but coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting that the Tigers were at that minimum number when they upset Florida 37-34 in Gainesville on Dec. 12. There were a total of 12 game postponements in the SEC in 2020 with two cancellations: Vanderbilt in Georgia and Ole Miss in Texas A&M. Only in Kentucky and South Carolina were no games postponed or canceled. With the delta strain of the coronavirus sweeping through Louisiana, the state recorded the highest number of new confirmed cases in a record…

