Red Wings on the brink of .500 hockey, Cross Hanas interview





Ted Kulfan looks at the improved Red Wings after Day 3 of free agency, the odds of Detroit reaching the .500 level for the first time in six years, and 2020 draft pick Cross Hanas is the interview guest on The Detroit News’ OctoPulse podcast. The Red Wings have not reached the .500 level since coach Jeff Blashill’s first season in 2016 with a record 41-30-11 (+11 games over .500). 2017: 33-36-13 (-3) 2018: 30-39-13 (-9) 2019: 32-40-10 (-8) 2020: 17-49-5: (-32) 2021: 19-27-10 (-8) “It will be a tall order (to play .500 hockey),” Kulfan said. “People often forget that they will be back in the Atlantic Division next year with Tampa, Toronto, a very good Florida team, Montreal. On paper they may be a better hockey team, but that may not translate into the standings.” In the interview with Hanas, the 19-year-old winger for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League and a product of the Dallas Stars AAA hockey program talks about his father Trevor’s 10-day tryout with the Red Wings in 1993. Trevor Hanas was an 18-year-old free agent of Regina Pats of the WHL when he aligned with Keith Primeau and Dallas Drake in a scrimmage and lined up in a home-and-home series against Toronto Maple Leafs prospects . “I was impressed the first day, but then I had to play my game,” said Trevor Hanas, a Winterhawks scout and coach in the Stars’ AAA system. “The whole experience was great with so much tradition there. Then the circle came here, 27 years later, and suddenly my son is picked up by them.” Cross Hanas, a 2020 second-round pick, has three assists in four games for the United States at the World Junior Summer Showcase at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, closing the tournament against Finland on Saturday at 4 p.m. “There is a lot of great talent here,” said Cross Hanas, who is trying to make the US team for the 2021 Edmonton junior world tournament. “It’s the first time I’ve been able to come to Detroit and meet everyone in person. It was a really cool experience.” Here are highlights from episode 58 of OctoPulse: 1:00: Steve Yzerman on improving the team 5:00: Pius Suter on joining the Red Wings 8:00: Jordan Osterle on being a Nick Lidstrom fan 10:00 am: Cross Hanas interview 28:00: Nick Leddy on leaving the Islanders 30:00: Alex Nedeljkovic on trade to Red Wings 33:30: Sebastian Cossa on goalkeeper style

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2021/07/31/octopulse-podcast-red-wings-verge-500-hockey-cross-hanas-interview/5438842001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos