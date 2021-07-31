Pete May, born in Georgia, is National Table Tennis Champion | State news

AUGUSTA, Go. (AP) Pete May sat on the porch of his Augusta house in his signature look: a black cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses. May has traveled the world in this look and has slowly become one of the top athletes in his age group.

May won the 75+ and 80+ men’s singles at the US National Table Top Championships this year. He has won many titles over the years since discovering the sport at the Boys Club as a teenager.

I was a very competitive kid who wanted a niche, and suddenly it became ping pong, May said. By the time I was 17 I won the city championship and I won it three or four years in a row, and everyone said no one could beat me.

He went on to play at Augusta College and developed his style on the competitive circuit. May describes herself as primarily a defender.

I return more balls than the other players can keep in the game and I win by players who make mistakes, he said. What helps me is that if they get nervous and feel like they can’t score, they play beyond their capabilities and make more mistakes.

May continued his ping pong career until he was 60 when he started to grow tired of the sport. So he picked up disc golf and tennis five years later and won in both titles. He didn’t keep many of his awards, but instead donated them to be used for other competitions.

I like competition, May said. I’m almost a boxer. I like a one-on-one match, and I like the fear of losing. There’s something nice about the fear of losing from someone as good as me and winning, and if I lose from them and try my best, I don’t consider it a loss. I consider it an education.

May’s oldest son, Derek May, a nationally ranked player in his youth, brought him back to table tennis.

I was 74, he said. So if you’re 75, let’s see how well you can do in the 75s. So he and I started training and I loved retraining, May said. So we went to play in the National Championships in Las Vegas. He won the 50’s, I won the 75. I’d never won a singles title before.

The return also brought a rare and unique opportunity in 2016: to represent the United States in the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships.

When I put on that uniform I was proud that I could earn it and secondly that I was an American, he said. Pete May, on the back, was secondary. I’m USA, I’m not Pete May. I am the USA

May still trains and stays fit, exercising regularly in his custom-built backyard workout room and playing table tennis at Riverview Park in North Augusta. He also does wind sprints and a small amount of weight lifting.

I’m the strongest 80-year-old I know, May said. I go to lunch with my high school friends every Monday, and there are 20 of us, and they were all football fans, and I am by far the strongest.

He advised other seniors to stay mobile, and gave two pieces of advice for those who feel sedentary.

You say you can’t walk around the block? Then walk to the mailbox and back. The next day you walk to the mailbox of the next house. Take it in small bites, he said. (In addition), find a game that is fun for you and play the game so that you have a social group that challenges you. It’s not important to be the champion, the important thing is to get into the arena.