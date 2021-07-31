Sports
Pete May, born in Georgia, is National Table Tennis Champion | State news
AUGUSTA, Go. (AP) Pete May sat on the porch of his Augusta house in his signature look: a black cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses. May has traveled the world in this look and has slowly become one of the top athletes in his age group.
May won the 75+ and 80+ men’s singles at the US National Table Top Championships this year. He has won many titles over the years since discovering the sport at the Boys Club as a teenager.
I was a very competitive kid who wanted a niche, and suddenly it became ping pong, May said. By the time I was 17 I won the city championship and I won it three or four years in a row, and everyone said no one could beat me.
He went on to play at Augusta College and developed his style on the competitive circuit. May describes herself as primarily a defender.
I return more balls than the other players can keep in the game and I win by players who make mistakes, he said. What helps me is that if they get nervous and feel like they can’t score, they play beyond their capabilities and make more mistakes.
May continued his ping pong career until he was 60 when he started to grow tired of the sport. So he picked up disc golf and tennis five years later and won in both titles. He didn’t keep many of his awards, but instead donated them to be used for other competitions.
I like competition, May said. I’m almost a boxer. I like a one-on-one match, and I like the fear of losing. There’s something nice about the fear of losing from someone as good as me and winning, and if I lose from them and try my best, I don’t consider it a loss. I consider it an education.
May’s oldest son, Derek May, a nationally ranked player in his youth, brought him back to table tennis.
I was 74, he said. So if you’re 75, let’s see how well you can do in the 75s. So he and I started training and I loved retraining, May said. So we went to play in the National Championships in Las Vegas. He won the 50’s, I won the 75. I’d never won a singles title before.
The return also brought a rare and unique opportunity in 2016: to represent the United States in the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships.
When I put on that uniform I was proud that I could earn it and secondly that I was an American, he said. Pete May, on the back, was secondary. I’m USA, I’m not Pete May. I am the USA
May still trains and stays fit, exercising regularly in his custom-built backyard workout room and playing table tennis at Riverview Park in North Augusta. He also does wind sprints and a small amount of weight lifting.
I’m the strongest 80-year-old I know, May said. I go to lunch with my high school friends every Monday, and there are 20 of us, and they were all football fans, and I am by far the strongest.
He advised other seniors to stay mobile, and gave two pieces of advice for those who feel sedentary.
You say you can’t walk around the block? Then walk to the mailbox and back. The next day you walk to the mailbox of the next house. Take it in small bites, he said. (In addition), find a game that is fun for you and play the game so that you have a social group that challenges you. It’s not important to be the champion, the important thing is to get into the arena.
For copyright information, please contact the distributor of this item, The Augusta Chronicle.
Sources
2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/news/state_news/georgia-native-pete-may-is-a-national-table-tennis-champion/article_a61a33f1-1132-5f95-8432-ba481c6a0727.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]