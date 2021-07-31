Dodgers overcome Tony Gonsolin short start, lose again in extra innings

The Dodgers have a bullpen game scheduled for Saturday and they had a… not planned bullpen game on friday. The offense roared back from a three-run deficit in the later innings to tie but couldn’t push the go-ahead run home, instead dropping another extra-inning game, this one a 6-5 diamond backs to win.

Asdrubal Cabreras one-out bloop single against Jimmy Nelson in the 10th brought home the winner for Arizona in this one. Friday was the 10th consecutive loss for the Dodgers in extra-inning games this season, standing 1-11 in extra frames.

The ease with which the Diamondbacks brought home the winning run had to torment a Dodgers team that needed just nine throws to strand their own free runner in the top of the frame.

After only one hit and one walk in the first five innings, the Dodgers had 10 basehits in the next four frames to tie the game. They also left runners in scoring position in each of the last four innings in the regulations. Los Angeles was 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

The comeback attempt had a bit of everything, including an AJ Pollock bat drop on a so-called grand slam that turned into a sacrifice fly, two more extra-basehits by Chris Taylor and an tying single by Albert Pujols in the eighth inning, then he stole second base.

The 41-year old Pujols also stole base with the Angels on April 19, putting him in select company.

Albert Pujols is the first player aged 40 or over to steal a base in both leagues in a single season since Rickey Henderson in 2000. Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) July 31, 2021

After the tie, we even got a Kenley Jansen rollercoaster ride, with the Dodgers pitching closer to the eighth inning, putting him in his first game in six days. After a pop-fly double with one out, Jansen walked a batter his 28th in 40 innings this season and gave up a 3-0 basehit to the basesloaded. But Jansen recovered to take out both Christian Walker and Carson Kelly to keep the game even, much to the delight of a loud young fan standing by a microphone, who kept begging Come on Kenley, you’ve got this among other things.

The Dodgers pitchers had a season high with nine walks in the night, with starter Tony Gonsolin leading the way.

As part of the trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the Dodgers sent Josiah Gray to Washington. Gray was scheduled to start on Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts said before Friday’s game the plan was for a bullpen game to take Grays spot.

With what we have, make it work, said Roberts.

It’s a fitting end to the month of July with the Dodgers using an average of 4.28 assist throwers per game.

The eight bullpen pitchers used on Friday are less than ideal heading into Saturday. But that’s what happens when relievers have to cover 22 outs just to get to extra innings.

Gonsolin retired the side in the series opener at Chase Field, being chased after walking out in the second inning. Gonsolin walked five of his 11 batters, continuing a trend this season. The righthander has walked 26 in 35 innings this season, after walking only seven in 46 innings last regular season.

His running percentage in 2021 (16.5 percent) is more than four times higher than last year (4 percent). Of the 366 Major League pitchers with at least 30 innings this season, Gonsolins running speed is at 361st.

Not good. Just really bad, Gonsolin said. I had no command at all. It just can’t happen.

The fourth walk in the second inning produced no run. The two runs charged to Gonsolin came on a double by second baseman Josh VanMeter but did load the bases. Phil Bickford escaped the damage with a flyout, the latest reliever to save Gonsolin’s bacon.

Six times in Gonsolin’s 10 games this season, he left the middle of an inning with runners on base. Six different pitchers have relieved him and inherited a total of 12 runners. The habits expected run matrix at Baseball ProspectusGiven the base-out situations that Gonsolin left, you’d expect to score just over 3.8 points.

So far no one has scored.

Escape Gonsolins Jam Date Opponent collection outs bases redeemer Hereditary runners Expected runs points scored Date Opponent collection outs bases redeemer Hereditary runners Expected runs points scored 6/9 at Pirates 2 2 123 Gonzalez 3 0.854 0 6/14 Phillies 4 2 12- Price 2 0.460 0 6/20 at D-backs 4 2 1– cleaver 1 0.220 0 7/19 giants 4 1 12- Sherfy 2 0.932 0 7/24 Rockies 6 1 1– Water 1 0.545 0 7/30 at D-backs 2 2 123 Bickford 3 0.854 0 Totals 12 3,865 0 Source: Baseball Reference & Baseball Prospectus (BP numbers through July 8)

Gonsolin has a 2.78 ERA, but all those walks and bad peripherals have his FIP at 4.45, which is a lot like how he actually threw this season.

The shoulder collision that cost Gonsolin the first two months of the season could add to his struggle. He lost speed on his four-seam fastball, averaging 95.1 mph last year to 93.4 mph this year, including 93.3 mph on Friday.

It has its days when it doesn’t feel great, Gonsolin said over his shoulder. But for the most part it feels good.

He threw 14 of his 25 strike fastballs against Arizona, making it by far his most effective pitch. Of his other 30 pitches, Gonsolin struckout 10.

with Will [Smith] behind the plate, it’s hard to figure out which fingers to put down when a guy can’t command baseball, Roberts said.

Gonsolin threw a total of 35 innings in his 10 games, surpassing only four innings in one appearance twice. The Dodgers relied on Gonsolin when they had to fill innings for the past two months. But with Max Scherzer, he expects his debut for Dodgers against the on Wednesday Astros, and Clayton Kershaw likely returning next Saturday against the Angels, the Dodgers don’t necessarily need Gonsolin to fill innings right now.

What they need is for Gonsolin to be right, whether that means finding his control, getting his shoulder healthy, or both, because things aren’t working right now.

Friday night details

home run: Chris Taylor (17)

WP Matt Peacock (4-6): 1 IP, zeros

LP Jimmy Nelson (1-2): IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run

Next one

Saturday night (5:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA) is the aforementioned bullpen game for the Dodgers, with the nominal starter yet to be determined. Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona.

Roberts said the team will likely add a few pitchers to provide coverage over the weekend. We have a day off on Monday, but to get there, we had to play two ball games, Roberts said. Should put it together.

Corey Seager, who had two hits in his first game after missing nearly 11 weeks with a broken hand, will not start on Saturday but will be back in the lineup on Sunday.