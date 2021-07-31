Premchand also wrote great stories about cricket





The great Hindi man of letters Munshi Premchand was born on this day, July 31, 1880, in the village of Lamhi near Varanasi. His mastery was so great that his stories and poems seem to be relevant to this day. He wrote on a wide range of topics but few know that he was an avid cricket follower and also wrote his thoughts on the game. He was averse to being appointed captain in colonial times, and he has broken this trend in his works. Premchand wrote a story in 1935 based on the India vs Australia series. The Australian team was in India under the captaincy of Jack Ryder and the team played a number of first-class matches in many cities. This tour was organized as a private affair and therefore the Australian cricket board was not involved. The main organizer of the tour was the Maharaja of Patiala and the Indian side was called All India Eleven. India was not a test country. The match was played in Patiala on the Maharaja’s grounds and incidentally, he played for Australia while his son became the Indian captain. Premchand wrote a story about this titled Cricket Match. He wrote: Our team was stronger than the enemies, but we lost and they took the trophy. Why? Because we do not believe that talent is the qualification for leadership. We believe wealth is important for leadership. His Highness was elected captain. But how many hearts were set on fire, how many people accepted this decision as the rulers, where was the enthusiasm, where was the determination, where was the enthusiasm to fight to the last drop of blood. Earlier in 1932 he wrote about India’s trip to England. Premchand wrote that the Indian cricket team may not have achieved as much success as the Indian hockey team, but the successes were still significant. He was also enthusiastic about India’s success and wrote: The Indian cricket team returned home. Although it didn’t have such a spectacular success, it showed England that India cannot be neglected even in terms of play. The truth is that the people of India can beat the world if given opportunities, in every area of ​​life. The people of England are proud of cricket. This pride must have been given a big shock this time around. It is a matter of joy that the Viceroy honored the Indian team and introduced himself as a gentleman. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/premchand-wrote-great-stories-on-cricket-too-4030190.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos