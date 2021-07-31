Sports
Tennis players furious after closing Vellano court | News
Signs saying “pickleball court” conversion project shocked several Chino Hills residents who last week thought they were going to play a game of tennis and instead found their favorite court in Vellano Park closed.
The city of Chino Hills closed the court on Monday allowing construction to begin on four pickleball courts at a cost of $100,000, including lighting to be installed at a later date.
A group of about 15 residents who regularly use Vellano’s tennis court, but do not live in the Vellano development, gathered on the court last weekend.
They started an online petition via change.org which had collected more than 600 signatures on Thursday.
They have been reaching out to councilors, city officials, posting on social media and spreading the word among the tennis community over the past week.
Krystin DuCharme of Chino Hills said the tennis court has been the venue for tennis since pre-pandemic and has since become a second home as the pandemic continues.
What was once an underutilized park before COVID has since changed, she said. We only ask officials to reconsider their decision and also to adapt to the times.
Chino Hills resident and licensed PGA coach, Andrew Kramer, said he’s played on the field a few times a week for the past few years and noticed many others do too. This is one of the most beautiful tennis courts in the city, he said. Why would you take that away from people?
Julio Gutierrez of Chino Hills, who helped lead the effort and spoke with city officials, said the city has completely turned its back on the tennis community.
Being unheard of, neglected and overwhelmed by your own city is extremely demoralizing, he said. I feel like my world is upside down. I thought these were the people we should trust?
Mayor Brian Johsz said the city takes pride in listening to residents’ wants and needs.
That’s why there have been discussions about both tennis and pickleball for nearly four years, he said. Public input has been requested and received several times.
Mayor Johsz said pickleball has been requested by many residents and Vellano was determined to be the least used tennis park.
Mr. Johsz says there will be discussions in the near future about adding tennis courts or other facilities to other city parks.
We encourage residents to take an active role and make their voices heard throughout the process, he said.
Chino Hills resident Mike Orduno, who has led the pickleball effort for the past four years, said the city had taped lines on Vellano’s tennis court to house pickleball, so there shouldn’t have been a big surprise.
He said that unlike tennis players who have alternative jobs in the city, pickleball players are forced to play at Diamond Bar, Claremont or Tustin.
Orduno said three city parks have tennis courts: Hope for the Hills Park, Crossroads Park and Grand Avenue Park, not to mention the Chino Hills and Ayala high schools with six tennis courts each.
According to the capital improvement budget of fiscal year 2021-22, the project description for the Vellano pickleball courts consists of repaving and re-stripping the court, replacing the existing windshield, repairing the fence and removing the buried tennis net posts.
It also includes installing six to eight ground stakes and nets, installing a 3-foot-tall fence to separate each pickleball field, installing benches and installing lights at a later date.
The $100,000 fee includes $90,000 from the General Fund and $10,000 from the Vellano Lighting and Landscape Fund.
Part of the cost will be funded by a $20,036 grant arising from the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), in which the city will pay a 20 percent match in the amount of $5,009.
The $20,036 grant will be subtracted from the $90,000 taken from the general fund for a total general fund of $69,964.
Ms. DuCharme said the city should have put up signs on all city-owned tennis courts asking for input on the project before the final decision was made.
The city didn’t reach out to everyone who actually plays on these courts regularly, the tennis community, she said. The only signs that informed us were when it was too late to say anything.
The 3.5-acre Vellano Park is located on Aviano Lane on the south side of Woodview Road in the Vellano Country Club Development, but it is an urban park with a basketball court and other amenities. From the park you have a wide view over the valley.
The tennis court is nestled in Vellano Park, which is considered by the city to be one of the most underused parks for tennis in Chino Hills.
A few residents four years ago began speaking on behalf of the pickleball community in an effort to bring permanent courts to the city. In response, the city taped the roller skating rink in Grand Avenue Park and later the tennis court in Vellano.
Torrey Pines Park, south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, was under consideration in 2019, but the price tag rose to $850,000 and was put on hold when the pandemic hit.
