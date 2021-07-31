Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club is looking for host families – Sheridan Media





Read more about becoming a host family! The Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club is currently looking for host families for the 2021-22 season. Each season, the Hawks recruit talented junior hockey players from across the country, and even internationally, to play for you here in Sheridan, Wyoming.

To take advantage of this great opportunity, these players need families and individuals willing to share their homes. Host families include traditional two-parent families, one-parent families and also empty nesters. All it really takes is a willingness to help a player pursue his dream by providing a home away from home. The importance of club families to the Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club and its player cannot be overemphasized, and the benefits to you of having a player share your home can last a lifetime.

Hosting a Hawks player can be a fantastic experience whether you live alone or have a house full of your own children. In most cases, very strong bonds form between the player and the club family, as well as with the player family. These relationships can continue for many years after the player leaves the team. Often bat families continue to follow their players through college or even professional careers. Our players can be great role models for younger kids in the bat family as they work hard and show determination to achieve difficult goals.

Each month, club families receive a stipend of $300 per month per player to help defer some of the expenses for additional food and utilities. Billet families receive up to 4 season tickets to all Sheridan Hawks home games (depending on the number of family members in the household). Billet families can also get a discounted membership to the Friends of Sheridan Hawks booster club! Most importantly, bat families can form long-lasting relationships with their players and a lifetime of memories. Your willingness to share your home and family is all it takes, and you will really make a difference in a player’s life.

Call Theresa at 307-752-0991 for more information.