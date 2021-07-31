



Updates Olympic triathlon for women: Barthelemy, Belgium fifth in relay

Tokyo Olympics| Coverage Olympic Games UM Saturday July 31 Triathlon mixed relay Former UM female swimmer Val Barthelemy competed for Belgium in the first Olympic triathlon mixed relay Saturday morning (July 31) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Odaiba Marine Park. The Belgian quartet finished fifth (1:24:36), two seconds behind the Netherlands (1:24:34). The mixed triathlon relay consists of two men and two women from each country and requires each athlete to swim 300 meters, cycle eight kilometers and run two kilometers before tapping his teammate’s hand to pass the relay. Barthelemy completed the third leg of the relay and helped the Belgians climb from sixth to fifth with a time of 22:08, the fourth fastest in her segment. She recorded the fastest swim of the stage at 4:17, finished the bike portion of the race in 10:24 and completed the run in 6:20 to round out her first Olympic experience. Great Britain (1:23:41) won the inaugural Olympic event, finishing 14 seconds faster than the United States (1:23:55) and 23 seconds ahead of France (1:24:04). Triathlon mixed relay: 5. Belgium (1:24:36)

Results and video (NBCOlympics.com) Val Barthelemy (Getty Images) tuesday 27 july Triathlon ladies Former Wolverine Women’s Swimmer Val Barthelemy made her Olympic debut for Belgium in the women’s triathlon on Tuesday morning at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo. The 2013 UM alumna finished 10th with a time of 1:58:49, three minutes and 13 seconds behind gold medalist Flora Duffy of Bermuda (1:55:36) and 1:46 of a spot on the podium. Barthelemy completed the 1500m swim in 19:59 and in 17th place, but was able to catch up on the second leg of the race. After making the highest transition time from water to bike, she completed the 40-kilometer bike portion of the event in 1:03:48 to move up to seventh place and enter the final leg of the competition. Barthelemy again had a great transition from bike to run, but fell back to 10th in the fivek and never quite made it up, finishing the run in 35:12. Barthelemy will get a second chance to compete in the mixed relay race scheduled for Saturday (July 31) morning at 7:30 a.m. in Japan (6:30 p.m. EDT Friday). Women’s triathlon: 10. Val Barthelemy (1:58:49)

Statistics and video (NBCOlympics.com)

