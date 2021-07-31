Sports
India warns cricketers against playing in Kashmir tournament | Cricket News
Former international cricketers are being threatened and warned by the Indian Cricket Council not to participate in the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL) cricket tournament, organizers and players have said.
Starting on August 6 in Muzaffarabad in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, the KPL is contested by six teams led by Pakistani current and former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.
On Saturday, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs tweeted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) warned him against entering the competition approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Totally unnecessary of the @BCCI to factor in their political agenda with Pakistan and try to prevent me from playing in the @kpl_20. They also threatened to tell me that they would not allow me entry to India for any cricket related work. Ridiculous, Gibbs said on Twitter.
The former South African batsman confirmed the developments to Al Jazeera before adding that Mr Shah’s message [BCCI secretary] was sent to Graeme Smith [Cricket South Africas director of cricket] who passed it on to me.
On Saturday, former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif also claimed that the BCCI warned cricket boards not to allow their players to participate in the tournament.
The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if any former players join the Kashmir Premier League, they will not be allowed entry into India or working in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity, Latif said.
The BCCI did not respond to Al Jazeeras’ request for comment.
No Pakistani player has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inaugural season in 2008, while Indian players have not been allowed to participate in any foreign Twenty20 competition, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its dismay at reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has called several ICC members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League.
In a statement on Saturday, the PCB said it believes the BCCI has discredited the game by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to prevent their retired cricketers from performing in the Kashmir Premier League.
Such behavior by the BCCI is completely unacceptable, violates the Spirit of Cricket’s preamble and sets a dangerous priority, which cannot be tolerated or ignored, the statement said. The PCB will raise this matter in the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action available to us within the ICC charter.
It’s all really very strange
Taimoor Khan, director of cricket operations for KPL, told Al Jazeera that the league was aware of the threats and warnings being issued to players through their agents.
It happened, the evidence has come out and it’s all very strange, Khan told Al Jazeera. Messages were also sent to England’s cricketers. We have been told that players have been warned that they will no longer be allowed to travel to India if they participate in the KPL.
In an earlier video post on Twitter, Khan called the developments a sad thing for cricket around the world.
We are monitoring the situation and are in talks with the authorities on how to deal with this. It is a sad situation for the cricketers, especially the kids in Kashmir who got the chance to play cricket with not only the Pakistani stars but also shared the dressing room with international players and learned from their experience.
Director Cricket Operations, @CRICKTKHAN, released an official statement regarding the continued news of the participation of foreign players in KPL’s inaugural season.
We assure you that KPL will continue as planned from August 6 to August 17, 2021. #KheloAazadiSe #SRGKPL #KPL21 pic.twitter.com/4xfareeorp
Kashmir Premier League (Official) (@kpl_20) July 30, 2021
An email from a licensed agent of the Cricket Board (ECB) from England and Wales, sent to Khan, and seen by Al Jazeera, alleged that a BCCI official had called the ECB and warned that, in addition to travel restrictions, participating cricketers will not be allowed to work in anything related to Indian cricket.
The good news is that Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan [former Sri Lankan cricketer] will participate in the competition, Khan added.
We are extremely grateful to them. They are steadfast in their stance and deliver on their commitment, even though the pressure from the BCCI is enormous.
Since independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir. Both sides claim the region in full, but control separate parts of it.
In August 2019, India revoked special constitutional status granted to Indian-administered Kashmir in a move that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was aimed at increasing development and bringing it into the country’s administrative mainstream. area.
Pakistan opposed the move, accusing India of trying to take the area without a bilateral settlement of the pending dispute.
It has also accused India of attempting to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority territory through a new residence law passed by the Modis government last year.
