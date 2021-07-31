Tennis player, golfers test positive; Delta Variation Concerns Grow, More – Coronavirus Timeline July 17-30

CLEVELAND, Ohio Our coronavirus timeline is back after a week off. Here are summaries from the past two weeks, from alarming Delta variant numbers to action taken from New York to Sydney to several professional athletes who tested positive. Our timeline tracks facts, figures and figures related to Cleveland, Ohio, the United States and the world from July 17-30, followed by our quotes of the week:

July 17

Ohio reports 486 new coronavirus cases and 28 hospitalizations.

July 18

Ohio adds 301 cases, bringing the daily average of 21 days to 305. Six British Olympians and two staff members must self-isolate after close contact with someone who tested positive on their flight to Japan. American tennis player Coco Gauff (picture above, top right) tests positive and will not be able to participate in the Olympics.

July 19

A technical glitch leads the Ohio Department of Health to report 660 new cases, the highest single-day increase in new infections in nearly two months. A clarification on ODH’s coronavirus website describes the problem as a small number of cases, but a spokeswoman later clarified that it concerns 242 cases dating back to March. The increase is Ohios largest in a 24-hour period since May 28 and nearly doubles Ohios three-week average of 330 new infections per day. No new deaths are reported. Students, teachers and others must wear masks inside buildings for at least the first five weeks of the school year, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announces. The mandate will also include those who are fully vaccinated and one meter social distancing will be maintained. American Academy of Pediatrics publishes new Covid guidelines that support face-to-face learning and recommend universal masking in school for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. This is stricter than the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

July 20

Ohio reports highest number of new infections in nearly two months. The 744 reported cases are the most in one day since 987 on May 26. According to Johns Hopkins University, the average of new daily cases this week is 66% higher than last week and 145% compared to two weeks ago. In all, 46 states are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations are up 26% from last week. The Delta variant is responsible for 83% of sequenced Covid cases in the United States.

21 July

The number of deaths from the Covid pandemic is believed to be primarily responsible for the fact that life expectancy in the US fell by one and a half years in 2020. It fell from 78.8 to 77.3 years, the lowest level since 2003, the CDC says.

July 22

Ohio records 822 cases. The Biden administration is taking additional steps to slow the spread of the virus, with additional resources to help rural communities, said Covid senior adviser to the White House Jeff Zies. The NFL informs teams it will not extend the season to accommodate a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players causing a game stoppage, according to NFL Networks Tom Pelissero. Citing sources and a league memo, he said if a match cannot be rescheduled due to an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will lose. Consider that motivation for vaccination.

July 23

Cleveland.coms Julie Washington reports that more than 1.5 million children worldwide are estimated to have lost at least one parent, custodial grandparent or grandparent who lived with them as a result of a Covid-related death during the first 14 months of the pandemics.

July 24

CDC says 48.9% of the US population is fully vaccinated.

July 25

Ohio reports 495 new cases. Positive tests knockout Jon Rahm from Spain and Bryson DeChambeau (top photo, center left) of the United States of Olympic golf competition.

July 26

The state reports 543 cases. Patients who have not been vaccinated account for nearly all Ohio coronavirus hospitalizations this year — 98.8%, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Among deaths, the numbers are grim: 99.5% of coronavirus fatalities are people who have not been fully vaccinated. The Ohio Department of Health announces it will publish recommendations for the operation of K-12 schools, including children wearing masks and full-time, face-to-face learning. In an effort aimed at people hesitant to get the vaccine, five insurance companies that cover Ohio Medicaid members are offering $100 gift cards through Wednesday, Sept. 15 to get the first chance. The companies — which are paid billions by the state to pay Medicaid claims for doctors and hospitals and manage the health care of enrollees — offered a $50 gift card for the first vaccine doses since June 15. They doubled the amount as they try to reach 900,000 vaccinated members in a challenge that: Government Mike DeWine gave the health plans in June. Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio (above photo, center right) says he is extending citysCovid’s mandate to require the entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated or tested weekly by Monday Sept. 13. It will deal with workers in the school system plus police and fire departments. The city employs approximately 340,000 people. The United States could see about four times the current number of Covid cases in four to six weeks as the Delta variant spreads and the population hits a wall on vaccinations, the former CDC director tells CNN. Dr Tom Vrede says the nation could see as many as 200,000 cases a day and a steady increase in preventable deaths. The network, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, says the last time there were more than 200,000 new US cases in one day was in January.

July 27

Ohio reports 1,317 new cases. To try and control the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their mask guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas with significant Covid transmission. That covers nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties.

July 28

Ohio reports 1,456 cases. Kent State University announces that it strongly recommends vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear face coverings when interacting with others indoors on campus. The Ohio Department of Administrative Services, which manages staff for state employees, is announcing that state employees who have received a coronavirus vaccine are eligible for a $100 incentive, and vaccinated spouses can receive a $25 incentive. Sydney, Australia, extends lockdown for four weeks after a stay-at-home order failed to contain an outbreak. Tokyo reports record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics in full swing. The capital had 3,865 new cases, double what was registered a week ago.

July 29

The state records 1,205 cases. A recent spike in Covid infections, driven by the more communicable Delta variant, is pushing Ohio above the benchmark DeWine used this year to determine when he might be able to lift health orders. Ohio has had an average of 77.4 new infections per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks. Last week’s update found that the state averaged just 46 new infections per 100,000. Previously, DeWine proposed a benchmark of 50 infections per 100,000 population when he lifted health regulations, including mandates for face masks. Cleveland Public Library partners with Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services Inc. to organize vaccination clinics in selected establishments. Clevelanders who get the chance can win bus passes, gift cards and other prizes. Managed Plan Medicaid members 18 and older who receive their first dose will receive a $100 gift card. Go online.

July 30

Japan is extending the state of emergency for the coronavirus to four more areas besides Tokyo, after record spikes in infections. Tokyo reports 3,300 cases today.

Quotes of the week

Most people are either vaccinated, or have been previously infected, or they get this Delta variant. – dr. Scott Gottlieba on CBS Face the Nation. Gottlieb was Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration during the Trump administration.

This year’s virus is not last year’s virus. – dr. Catherine ONeal, an infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Delta variant sends younger and previously healthy people to hospitals, doctors say, with the vast majority of patients unvaccinated.

It’s really just a matter of time now. It’s when, not if, an unvaccinated person develops Covid-19. – dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

We put together our corona timeline from cleveland.com stories and wire reports. Every Saturday morning we summarize news and statistics about the virus. Here’s the previous coronavirus summary July 10-16.

