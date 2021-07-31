Sports
Tokyo Olympics Daily: Ledecky vs Titmus the rivalry of the Games
Tokyo Olympics Updates
Every Olympics is enhanced by an indispensable rivalry. The first week of the Tokyo Games has been decided by a pair of female swimmers, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky for the US.
On Saturday, Ledecky defeated Titmus in the women’s 800m freestyle. But the pair will leave Japan with two gold medals each, and their reputation has improved for the challenge they’ve posed to each other.
“That was not my last dive,” said 24-year-old Ledecky, insisting that the battle will continue until the next Games in Paris in three years. “At least I’m going to ’24, maybe to ’28, we’ll see.”
The American has now won seven golds in three Olympics. But five years ago in Rio de Janeiro she was without a match and won the 800m freestyle with a half pool.
Titmus has come forward to close the gap. The 20-year-old from Tasmania, the island south of the Australian mainland, started swimming at the age of seven and competed in world championships for her country at 16. She has kept Ledecky both as her idol as the main target.
She was chasing Ledecky on Monday, when she fell a body length behind in the early stages of the 400-meter freestyle to overtake the American legend in the last few meters.
“I just tried to chase her,” Titmus said after that win. “I can’t believe I actually made it happen.” She followed that up with a more dominant win in the 200-meter freestyle, her favorite event.
Ledecky won the 1,500m freestyle earlier this week, but that was a race in which she did not meet Titmus.
The US and Australian teams have dominated swimming medals for decades. But during the recent Olympics, the gold has been largely reserved for the American squad.
Saturday’s race showed the dominance of the two countries. American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his second Olympic title at these Games and won the final of the men’s 100-meter butterfly in a world record time of 49.45 seconds. Australian Kaylee McKeown triumphed in the women’s 200m backstroke and also took her second title in Tokyo.
In 2016, the US won 16 gold against Australia 3. In 2012, the score was 16-1. In 2008 it was 12-6. After Saturday’s races in Tokyo, the score was 8-7. More accustomed to collecting gold in the pool, a relatively even distribution at these Games has hurt the US in the overall medal tally, starting on Saturday behind both China and Japan.
The final swimming races of the Games will take place on Sunday, again with American and Australian teams to watch.
<>
Highlights
On the day of the women’s 100 meters final, there was a shocking development. Blessing Okagbare from Nigeria was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for human growth hormone. Okagbare, one of the event’s top-ranked sprinters, registered the positive test in an out-of-competition sample provided on July 19, the anti-doping agency said. Her suspension disrupts one of the most anticipated events of the Tokyo Games as Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah and Briton Dina Asher-Smith battle it out for the world’s fastest woman on Saturday night.
Simone Biles withdrew from two gymnastics finals, the uneven bars and the jump, USA Gymnastics said Saturday, adding that the champion athlete is still being evaluated for participation in the balance beam and floor events.
Biles said she continued to struggle with what gymnasts call “the twisties,” where her body doesn’t carry out what her mind instructs. “It’s really terrible to try a skill but have your mind and body out of sync. 10/10 not recommend,” she wrote on Instagram. The mental block usually takes “two or more weeks” to ease, she added, although Biles has been practicing on soft surfaces in Tokyo in hopes of joining the rest of the gymnastics schedule.
Team GB loyal Jonny Brownlee has withdrawn from Olympic competition with his first gold medal. He was part of the British team that won the first-ever mixed sprint triathlon, along with Jessica Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee. “Olympic Games? Complete,” said 31-year-old Brownlee afterwards. He has appeared on previous podiums, often behind his brother Alistair. “It feels absolutely amazing. It’s my third Olympics and I finally got gold.” He plans to focus on even tougher Iron Man matches in the future.
Great Britain also took a stunning win in the mixed 4x100m relay swimming, with the quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin setting a world record time of 3.37.58. It was Team GB’s fourth swim in the pool and equals the best performance in the sport since the 1908 Olympics.
Serbian Novak Djokovic was eliminated by German Alexander Zverev. The shocking defeat means the world’s top-ranked male player cannot complete a “golden slam” — winning the Olympic title and the sport’s four “grand slam” tournaments in the same calendar year.
“I feel sorry for Novak,” Zverev said. “You can’t have everything.” The German will face Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final on Sunday. Before that, on Saturday, the Swiss Belinda Bencic will meet the Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the final of the women’s singles.
China continued its dominance of table tennis at the Olympics. The world number one, Fan Zhendong, was defeated Friday evening by his compatriot and reigning champion Ma Long in the men’s singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The country has now won all but five gold medals available in table tennis since the sport was introduced at the 1988 Games. However, the country suffered a rare defeat earlier in the week when Japan’s mixed doubles pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won the first-ever table tennis gold. their country won.
On the stage
<>
Years of training to bridge the trampoline final 😂 pic.twitter.com/qdorrpl8zy
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 30, 2021
Just as the world’s greatest athletes have trained for years to reach the Games, broadcasters have also prepared to capture the action. Although BBC presenter Dan Walker realizes this better than most, but couldn’t help it be amused by a cameraman filming the trampoline finale on Friday. Let’s say it’s a job with ups and downs.
<>
Tokyo Olympics Daily will be published at 4 PM Japan time.
