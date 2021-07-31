49ers Jimmy Garoppolo And Trey Lance Have A Comfortable Relationship In QB Room

SANTA CLARA Contrary to popular belief, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance’s relationship isn’t awkward.

Both the 49ers quarterbacks and their head coach have tried to calm rumors of tension between the two signallers. Whether the public and the media will take their statements in front of them remains to be seen, but on the face of it, it’s business as usual at the team’s headquarters.

I don’t know what you mean by clumsiness, Garoppolo said with a chuckle on Wednesday. No, me and Trey have a good relationship. We really did. It’s kind of one of those things. It is what it is. This case is weird, but you know, at the end of the day we’re in that locker room, we’re around each other so much that, you know, it’s just business.

Lance, who has the incredible job of processing the Kyle Shanahans playbook and adapting to the speed of the NFL game, is thankful for his veteran counterpart. It has been helpful to take everything he can from Garoppolo’s knowledge and experience.

Jimmy played in the Super Bowl two years ago, Lance said Thursday. So he does many, many things at a really high level. So it was great for me. I don’t know if there is anyone better that I can learn from now.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is not only a rookie learning the ropes in training camp, but also needs to get back up to speed after only playing in one game in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic pandemic pushed the FCS season into this spring.

Lance worked off-season with several receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu, which helped him build chemistry on the field. Shanahan said Lance looked more at ease early in training camp than during OTAs.

Shanahan also believes that Garoppolo understands his position after going through the same process under Tom Brady in New England, and that Garoppolo’s natural leadership style is conducive to fostering a good relationship with Lance.

It’s about the experience and the feel of the live reps and Jimmy has been through it a number of times and he’s done it at a high level, Shanahan said. So that’s, for me, where the help comes in. That’s what Jimmy was made for, his personality and all. He’s one of the guys there and whether it’s with Trey or anyone else it’s been a good dynamic so far.

Garoppolo said his relationship with Lance has developed organically, even though Lance will one day take over Garoppolo. There’s no malice or withholding information from the veteran who has returned with renewed intensity for his fifth season with the 49ers.

The 29-year-old quarterback explained that he is a willing resource for the rookie in all aspects on and off the field. Lance is grateful for the comfortable relationship.

There’s no awkwardness at all, Lance said. We are good friends. We can now spend a lot more time together and certainly look forward to continuing to learn as much from him as possible. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever seen, both on and off the field.

I watch him operate with each piece. I don’t know if there is anyone I can learn from better as a person and as a footballer.

