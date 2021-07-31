Kevin Pietersen calls for franchise-based Red-Ball Cricket in England to boost test cricket





With the success of the ongoing first edition of The Hundred, England Reckless batsman Kevin Pietersen has called on the ECB to create a franchise or city-based red-ball cricket league in lieu of the counties to give much-needed boost to England’s longer format. Kevin Pietersen pointed out that the ECB has been prioritizing limited pass cricket since 2015 – this resulted in winning their first 50-over ICC World Cup a few years ago, and have built a deep banking strength in white ball cricket. However, because of this, the England test team has suffered from inconsistency in wins, even at home, and series losses in India, New Zealand and Australia. They recently lost their first test series at home in 7 years when the Kiwi defeated them. Kevin Pietersen’s belief is that as some provinces have little to offer the national side in terms of quality players, they should be clubbed together into a franchise-style team that will get more public attention. “The ECB decided in 2015 to prioritize white-ball cricket. They won the World Cup and now have a franchise tournament. Now is the time to franchise red ball cricket. Reinforce all teams. Good players survive, others don’t. Test cricket will die if they don’t! Kevin Pietersen tweeted. By franchising red ball county cricket, I mean combining 3/4 counties together, like The (Hundred). Play 8-10 four-day games per summer. The best players survive. There are far too many average players who call themselves first-class cricketers! This is how you create red ball depth!” Maybe one day the ECB will listen to me: Kevin Pietersen The 41-year-old has long endorsed such unique ideas to improve the game in England and produce high-quality players, but the board has been at odds since his playing days. The former captain asks the ECB not to “KILL” the test cricket in the country England finished fourth in the first WTC cycle, as the Test side, in the batting and spin bowling division, remains a major concern. “And maybe one day the ECB will listen to me. I have demanded franchise cricket in this country for 10 years and now watch the ratings on TV – they are UNREAL! DO NOT KILL Test Cricket, @englandcricket! JUST NO!” added Kevin Pietersen. The ECB decided in 2015 to prioritize white-ball cricket. They won the World Cup and now have a franchise tournament. Now is the time to franchise red ball cricket. Reinforce all teams. Good players survive, others don’t. Test cricket will die if they don’t! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 31, 2021 By franchising red ball county cricket, I mean combining 3/4 counties together, like The . Play 8-10 four-day games per summer. The best players survive. There are far too many average players who call themselves first-class cricketers! This is how you create red ball depth! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 31, 2021 And maybe one day the ECB will listen to me.

Also Read: He Is A Role Model To Me Chamika Karunaratne Reveals Advice From Hardik Pandyas

