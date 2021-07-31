CANTON, Ohio Finally, after years of delay, ambitious development around the Pro Football Hall of Fame is beginning to take shape, with one building nearing completion and several others soon.

Seeing is believing is what we found in Canton and Stark County, said Anne Graffice, executive vice president of public affairs for the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co., the company that oversees the development of the Hall of Fame Village with valued at $900 million, powered by Johnson Controls. It’s a good way to show that people were on the right track.

Forgive people’s skepticism. The development, also called the Disneyland of football or an NFL theme park, it was initially expected to be ready in 2018 and then in 2020.

The plan has been slimmed down and divided into phases in recent years, with the second phase currently under construction, including the opening of the new multi-purpose office building Constellation Center for Excellence in September.

Officials now say several key components of the plan, including a new hotel and a football-themed indoor water park, are unlikely to be completed until early 2023, while other developments are pushed even further out.

Still, Graffice said, for naysayers who thought the project would never be completed, a drive along I-77 just north of downtown Canton might be in order.

See for yourself

Next week, the Guangzhou region is expected to host nearly 1 million visitors as the Pro Football Hall of Fame hosts a double class of enshrines, including 20 players, coaches and staff from the centenary class of 2020 and eight more in the class of 2021.

While the 120-acre village campus is still largely characterized by fenced-off vacant land, Graffice hopes visitors will recognize just how much progress has been made over the past year, with buildings under construction and land cleared and prepared for more.

It will look very different in a year, she said.

A view of the nearly complete Constellation Center for Excellence, with a large mesh video board on one side.

Display of the Hall of Fame Village, powered by Johnson Controls in Canton.

The Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls under construction in Canton.

Despite its optimism, many challenges remain. The most important of these: the financing of the huge project.

The company went public last year in an effort to raise capital. The value of the company’s stock has since fallen by about 60%, in part because revenues from the project have been lagging due to the pandemic.

one analyst called the project a mirage in the Midwest.

Grafic, a former stockbroker and resident of Stark County, said that although she tracks the company’s stock price daily, she has tuned the naysayers and remains focused on the endgame. What were doing is plotting a course, she said. It takes time. Our game plan is good.

In the company’s first quarter earnings call earlier this year, Michael Crawford, CEO of the company, said: Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co., said he expected to have a $200 million construction loan drawn up by the end of June.

That hasn’t happened yet.

David Sangree, president of the hospitality consulting firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors in Cleveland, said credit in the tourism industry has been virtually at a standstill for a year due to the pandemic, but is beginning to slacken.

Funding such a large project is difficult anywhere in the country, he said. The company’s poor stock performance probably didn’t help convince lenders, he added.

Nevertheless, he finds the underlying concept of the project meritorious.

The NFL is the country’s strongest brand, Sangree says. They are located in a location with a lot of history. It’s a very exciting idea.

The idea was first proposed in late 2014, promoted by Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker. Fawcett Stadium, owned by the Canton City Schools and used for the annual Hall of Fame Game, lined up for major renovation.

Why not use the stadium renovation as a starting point for a much larger, more ambitious project? The Hall of Fame Village concept was born, which Baker came to call the Disneyland of football.

After a series of delays, Crawford, an Ohio native and long-time former Disney executive, was brought in to help make the project a success.

He took a page out of Disney’s playbook, Graffice said, by dividing the project into manageable phases.

We promised too much and delivered too little. People lost faith and trust, admitted Grafic, who worked under Baker in the hall and now works for Crawford in the village. Over time, I think we have regained people’s trust.

The company last year completed what it calls Phase 1 of development, which includes rebuilding the stadium, which is now used for sporting and entertainment events; the purchase and renovation of the former McKinley Grand Hotel, now the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown; and the development of five athletic fields hosting youth sporting events and tournaments.

The idea is to entice visitors to the youth fields, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the water park and other attractions so that they stay longer.

According to Eric Belfrage, senior vice president of the CBREs Columbus office and member of the hotel and real estate investment team, youth sports in particular have become a huge tourist attraction across the country.

Canton, he said, is centrally located to enough attractions, including Ohio’s Amish country, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, to attract a diverse group of visitors for a night or two.

I like the idea of ​​the whole sports-themed experience, he said. If they can do it anywhere, they can do it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, because of the popularity of the sport.

Construction is nearing completion on the East Zone of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, part of the Hall of Fame Village, powered by Johnson Controls.

A view of the Hall of Fame Village shopping area powered by Johnson Controls.

A view of the new Hilton hotel, The 11, in the Hall of Fame Village, powered by Johnson Controls.

The building nearing completion on the west side of what is now Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is the 75,000-square-foot Constellation Center for Excellence, which will house sports-focused medical facilities, research and development companies, and other enterprises.

Meanwhile, construction on the next buildings should start this fall. Included in this round: the Center for Performance, an indoor sports venue; and two shopping areas, which it claims is a mix of unique attractions in the region, including a Don Shulas restaurant, Topgolf Swing Suites and a major esports venue in partnership with Esports Entertainment Group.

Also in this second phase: a new hotel from the luxury brand Tapestry by Hilton, which will be called The 11, according to the number of team players on the field. A football-themed 147,000-square-foot indoor water park will be built adjacent to the new hotel.

Meanwhile, several parts of the original concept have been put on the back burner, at least for now, to gauge future demand, including a residential component and a player care center.

Village officials used the pandemic year to rank tenants and sponsors and explore new sources of programming and revenue, including a partnership with Sports Illustrated Studios for a documentary about the NFL Alumni Academy, a training program based in Canton; and the launch of the Hall of Fame Fantasy League, a new fantasy football league.

The village also continues to lobby for the legalization of sports betting in the state. Ohio’s Senate passed a bill this spring that would legalize sports betting; the House is expected to consider the matter this autumn.

Graffice said it is not yet clear how the Hall of Fame Village would use sports betting. She sees no such thing as casino-style gambling on the site, but believes it makes sense to offer legal betting at a sports-themed entertainment complex.

As a resort entertainment company, it makes sense to be involved there, she said.

The final cost of the project could be as much as $60 million in public funding from various local and state sources, including taxes from a special tourism district with the hall, funding for tax increases and more, officials said.

The NFL’s role in the project was relatively modest, although the league’s owners agreed to contribute up to $10 million to the project in late 2019. The late Tom Benson, the former owner of the New Orleans Saints, also contributed $10 million to rebuild the stadium.

Despite the new ventures, most of the public attention for the project, at least regionally, remains focused on the physical development surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which opened in 1963. The village has bought and demolished more than 100 houses in the area to make room for projects.

Despite ongoing setbacks and challenges, Grafic promises that progress will continue.

It takes a village to build a village, she said. We’ve had to work twice as hard, knock on doors three times. It’s really exciting to see it finally happen.

Work continues on the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.