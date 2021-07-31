Boulder community mourns two friends killed in crash

The Boulder community this week mourns the loss of two friends who died Monday night in a crash on Diagonal Highway.

Friends and family say Brock Borman, 56, and David Vollmar, 53, were on their way home from their regular trip to Longmont to play table tennis when the car they were driving was involved in an accident between two vehicles. It was a sport that both men played at a high level and they were very competitive.

“When we first met, when he first moved in, he was talking about table tennis and I asked, ‘What is table tennis?'” said Vollmar’s girlfriend, Tammy Richards. “So he showed me a video and I said, ‘Oh, ping pong. He said, ‘It’s not ping pong.’ He takes it very seriously, so I asked him, “You tell me if we’re in a bar, and they want to play all over the world, you don’t play? He said no. Well, maybe I’d play with my left hand.” ‘”

And so Vollmar and Borman were playing table tennis on Monday night, probably until closing time as usual.

“That’s where he came from that night,” Richards said. “They just didn’t come home.”

‘He just loved people so much’

In addition to playing table tennis together, Borman was Vollmar’s tennis coach and the two had known each other for over 20 years.

“They were friends for years,” Richards said.

In addition to tennis and table tennis, Borman was also a nationally ranked player and an ambassador for a sport called platform tennis, which is played on a smaller court surrounded by a cage. He had also recently picked up the game of golf. When it came to hitting a ball with some sort of stick, chances are Borman was good at it.

“He was such a great athlete, he could do anything,” said Borman’s friend, Steve Filmer.

But even though he was a fierce competitor, friends said Borman had a wicked sense of humor, which often manifested itself in Photoshopped images of himself and his friends.

“He’s one of the funniest people you’d ever meet,” Filmer said. “And if you combine his sense of humor and his skills with photoshop… He was just really, really good at capturing and bringing out the humor in things.”

Filmer said Borman is a rarity in today’s world, a man who would rather show up at your front door than text or email. Even one announcing his visit.

“He just loved people so much, I think he’d rather beg forgiveness than ask permission if he really wants to see someone,” Filmer said. “It’s a quality that was so rare these days; he just wanted to be among the people and he was so good at it.”

The day he was murdered, Eamonn McNaughton said Borman made one of those visits to his house and reprimanded him for not finishing a studio in his backyard.

“He was an old-fashioned type; if he was in the area, he’d come by, no text, no phone call,” said McNaughton, who played in Borman’s platform tennis league. “He’d just come over to say hello and end up hanging out for an hour or two… He’d laugh at you a little bit. Just a great guy.”

Filmer said he and Borman had golf tee time this week, and knowing his friend wouldn’t be there was emotional.

“You always think you’ll have more time,” Filmer said. “But Brock lived like five lifetimes when it comes to interacting with people. He made people feel so special, he really invested time in all the people around him, and he was very much loved.

“He’s lived such a rich life, I’m grateful to have known him. I think all the people he was friends with would agree.”

‘He was never anyone but himself’

Most who knew Vollmar knew him more as Kavika than David, a nickname born of necessity and a trip to Polynesia.

“We had our honeymoon in the Cook Islands, and he worked in an office where about half the people were named David,” said Vollmar’s ex-wife, Angelique Espinoza. “He chose Kavika because that’s how you spell David in Polynesia. We just got back from this beautiful place and it just stuck.”

Vollmar was born in Germany but came to Colorado as part of an exchange program and of course played some table tennis. Finally, he called Boulder home.

“He fully intended to go back to Germany,” Espinoza said. “But he came here, in this beautiful place… He loved the mountains and the natural world. He was a great environmentalist, he loved hiking and skiing and mountain biking and basically anything to do with mountains.”

Espinoza said their 20-year-old son, Luka, is currently on a backpacking trip to commemorate his father.

“They were very close, they were very, very close,” Espinoza said. “He was the best father.”

Vollmar worked first as a software engineer for a startup called Gnip and then for Twitter when it opened a Boulder office.

“He was definitely incredibly smart,” said Eric Ryan, who met Vollmar when they worked together at Gnip about 10 years ago. “You could see very quickly the passion about the work he was doing, but I also saw that he was good at introducing some well-timed levity into any situation.”

Ryan recalled that, having only known each other for a few years, Vollmar was one of the few co-workers to go all the way to Pennsylvania for Ryan’s wedding, which Ryan said just showed what kind of person Vollmar was.

“He was always very generous with his time,” Ryan said. “He was also very good at mentoring and educating people around him.”

Richards said she was moved but not surprised after attending a celebration of life for Vollmar at his workplace and hearing so many stories about him.

“I said, ‘I don’t know any of you, I just want you to know how soothing these stories are to me,'” Richards said. “Everyone talked about how he guided them, and how caring he was, and how trusting he was. Yes, that’s my husband.”

Richards said a friend admitted that Vollmar had commissioned her to surreptitiously get Richards’ ring size and reviewed a proposal, which should have been the next step in a journey that began with Richards meeting “a hot new guy with an accent.” saw nearby.”

Richards said she didn’t even realize they were dating at first.

“He’s still very German, so he’s very down to earth,” Richards said. “So while Americans take 10 minutes to say goodbye, he just said, ‘Okay, I have to go.’ And I’d say, ‘Uh, OK.’”

Richards initially said he wasn’t sure if Vollmar was ready to date after his divorce and after his move.

“But of course he did,” Richards said. “And it was perfect.”

Richards added: “I just want everyone to know that this tough German was the most loving person… It was genuine and genuine. He was never anyone but himself.”