Sindhu loses to Tai; hockey women stay alive; Panghal out





PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the women’s singles semifinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 31. While boxer Amit Panghal lost in the round of 16, Pooja Rani also missed out on a medal after losing in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team defeated South Africa, and Ireland’s loss to Great Britain in the other group match meant they reached the quarter-finals, where they face Australia. Saturday preview | Friday recap | Main dates | Athletes | medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results RESULTS UNTIL NOW BADMINTON: PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21. On Sunday, she will face China’s He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. BOXING: Pooja Rani lost 5-0 to Li Qian (China) in the women’s middleweight quarterfinals. ATHLETICS: Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for the women’s discus final on August 2, after finishing second in Group B with a best time of 64m. Seema Punia, in Group A, did not reach the final after a best throw of 60.57m. ARCHERY: Atanu Das lost 6-4 to Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarter final, ending his Tokyo Olympics. He was the last Indian archer to compete at the Games. BOXING: Amit Panghal lost 4-1 to Yuberjen Martinez of Colombia in the men’s 16 flyweight round. What went wrong for Panghal, one of India’s top medal contenders to come in? HOCKEY: Vandana Katariya scored a hat trick while the Indian women defeated South Africa 4-3, and Ireland’s loss to Great Britain later helped them secure a place in the quarter-finals, where they face Australia. ATHLETICS: M Sreeshankar finished with a best effort of 7.69 in qualifier B in the men’s long jump, which was not enough for him to reach the final. SHOOT: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant fail to make the 3 positions of the women’s 50m rifle after finishing 15th and 33rd respectively in qualifying. GOLF: After three out of four rounds, Anirban Lahiri is in 28th place with a score of 6-under 207, while Udayan Mane is tied for 55th with a total of 2-over 273. THE SAILING: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished 14th in Race 12 (out of 12) and 17th overall in the 49er men’s single sculls. Here’s how the action unfolded. (Wait a while for the blog to load. If not, click here.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31919934/tokyo-2020-olympics-india-live-results-updates-medals-saturday-july-31-pv-sindhu-atanu-das-pooja-rani-amit-panghal-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos