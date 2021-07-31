Sports
21 questions for the pre-season football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln
Dont blink football season will be here before you know it.
Two Fridays separate us from the kick-off of the 2021 high school football season in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, ending the shortest off-record season. With Monday being the first practice day for statewide programs, here are 21 questions for area programs.
Fall Friday Night Schedule: Here Are Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln Football Schedules
These are the best football games of 2021 in high school in Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties
- Will a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompt a return to protocols like those taken during the 2020-21 athletics season?
- With one title for each of the state’s four classifications, which area teams will thrive under the new playoff format?
- Gaston County was excluded from the playoff mix last spring. Will a second consecutive football postseason come and go without a Gaston qualifier?
- What injuries from the 2021 spring campaign will have lasting effects into the fall season?
- Will nearby schools continue to stream football matches live, with fans likely to return to the stands?
- How long will it take for Crest to sync up after replacing his lead rusher, top receiver, and his entire offensive line due to graduation?
- Is this the year a full Burns roster gets past rival Shelby and battles for a 2A championship?
- In a shortened football season, Stuart Cramers Justin Rocquemore and Dylan Bisson of Mountain Island Charter each threw a distance of just 2000 meters. Can any of them join a short list of Gaston County quarterbacks in throwing 3000 yards?
8 Returning Quarterbacks to Watch in Gaston, Lincoln High School Football for 2021
Top running backs, wideouts in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln for the Fall 2021 football season
Who are the area’s top offensive, defensive linemen entering the 2021 preparatory football season?
Top linebackers, defenders for 2021 prep football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln
Prep Honors: Meet the Football Team Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star All-Area 2021
- Can the Shelby defense regain shape after a subpar Spring 2021?
- Back to familiar company, how will South Point fare when it joins Big South 3A?
- After finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2013, can Ashbrook continue his climb in Darius James for the second year at the helm?
- After successive wins to close out the season in the spring of 2021, East Gaston’s optimism is feverish. Are the Warriors ready for their first winning season since 2015 as it joins the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference?
- With the departure of a golden generation including Kobe Paysour, Dameon Day-Day Wilson and Javari Rice-Wilson, what’s in the pipeline for Kings Mountain? Can it continue its standard of excellence?
- Can Bessemer City, Cherryville and Highland Tech take on conference heavyweights Shelby and Burns in the new Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference against all odds?
- Does the Forestview attack have enough firepower to bolster and battle a dominant defense in Big South 3A?
- How close are Justin Clark and North Gaston to taking that elusive first win since returning to his alma mater as head coach?
- Could Hunter Huss’ youthful exuberance equate to victories this fall in Randy Thompson’s second year on the court?
- Lincolnton promoted alum and longtime assistant Dennis Byrd to head coach after Joe Glass left for Hickory. Can he and a young Wolves roster turn back the program’s fortunes?
- Despite losing a ton of production, West Lincoln continues to win ahead of coach Darren Ponder. Will the magic continue for the rebels in 2021?
- Can East Lincoln or North Lincoln rival Statesville for first place in Western Foothills 3A?
- Can Clover rekindle some of the magic of his 2019 campaign and push for the South Carolina Region III-5A title?
