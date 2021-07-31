Prairie Hockey Academy appoints Prkusic as new head coach of U17 Prep team





Former Robert Morris University standout, Hobey Baker nominee brings high praise for new position

With the start of the 2021-22 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) season in just over a month, Prairie Hockey Academy is quickly assembling their coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. And their most recent hire brings all sorts of NCAA hockey experience — and acclaim — to the Caronport-based organization. The PHA announced Friday that Nick Prkusic will take over as the head coach of the U17 Prep team after four stellar seasons at NCAA Division I Robert Morris University. “Nick understands what it means to be a student athlete after receiving a scholarship to Robert Morris University and graduating with a finance degree and a 3.5 GPA,” said PHA president Justin Simpkins. “What’s special about Nick is his passion for leadership modeling and setting standards among his colleagues. This will show in his character, work ethic and preparation.” Prkusic brings a winning pedigree to the Cougars from both a team and personal standpoint. The 24-year-old St. Albert product played three seasons with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits, winning the Gas Drive Cup as the national champion in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. Fresh off his second AJHL title, Prkusic joined Robert Morris University and captained the Colonials in his junior season. That set the stage for RMU’s 2020-21 campaign, and not only did Prkusic lead the team by scoring seven goals and 25 points, he led the Colonials to the Atlantic Hockey Association’s regular-season title. That led to a string of personal accolades, including Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year and All Conference First Team to go along with a Hobey Baker Award nomination as the best NCAA Division I player in the U.S. RMU head coach Derek Schooley had nothing but praise for his former standout striker. “I’m very excited about Nick,” Schooley said in a PHA press release announcing the hiring of Prkusic. “Nick is a leader and will do an excellent job as Head Coach of young men. He is a mature, thoughtful person with a smart hockey mind. I think he will thrive as a hockey coach.” Prkusic arrives in Caronport next week and will lend a hand at the remaining PHA summer camps before moving on to the 2021-22 CSSHL season. “I couldn’t be more excited to join PHA and become the head coach of U17 Prep,” said Prkusic. “PHA has a great community atmosphere and I look forward to joining it. I can’t wait to get the players together and help them develop as a team and as individuals.” For more information about the Prairie Hockey Academy, visit their website at: www.prairiehockey.ca.

